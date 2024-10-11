PozzSource LLC, Formerly Geofortis Minerals LLC, to Develop Natural Pozzolan Resources in Western US
Anchorage, AK, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- PozzSource is the new name of Geofortis Minerals, a recognized leader in the natural pozzolan concrete industry. Following the recent sale of the Geofortis Utah operations near Salt Lake City to Ash Grove, a CRH Company, Geofortis Minerals has rebranded as Pozzsource LLC.
PozzSource will continue to operate its R&D lab in Reno, NV and develop pozzolan deposits throughout the Western U.S to meet the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly building materials. The company plans an initial focus on serving the Nevada and Northern California concrete markets and the broader coatings industries across the U.S utilizing its multiple deposits and resources.
Natural pozzolans are an established key ingredient in producing high-performance concrete, and PozzSource is bringing its resources to coatings and other industries.
Dave Jarrett, CEO of PozzSource, commented, “The successful product development, plant design and construction, financing, and operations that led to the sale of our Utah operations highlight the strengths of our entrepreneurial management and engineering teams. We look forward to creating value for our shareholders and future customers with additional pozzolans.”
For more information about PozzSource and its products, please visit their website at www.pozzsource.com.
Contact
Jim Bowen
305-509-1615
pozzsource.com
