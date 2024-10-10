Bold Home Loans LLC Rebrands to Family Rate Mortgage: Delivering the Best "Friends and Family" Rates in the Industry
Family Rate Mortgage, formerly Bold Home Loans LLC, rebrands to reflect its focus on offering the best “friends and family” mortgage rates. Serving ten states, the company provides tailored mortgage solutions that adapt to families’ evolving needs. With a new logo and enhanced tools, Family Rate Mortgage is positioned as the most family-forward lender, dedicated to supporting homeownership journeys from start to legacy building. Founder Shane Barker emphasizes personalized, family-like service.
Lehi, UT, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bold Home Loans LLC, a trusted mortgage lender based in Lehi, Utah, is proud to announce its rebranding to Family Rate Mortgage. This transformation reflects the company’s deep-rooted commitment to offering the most family-forward mortgage solutions available in the industry. Family Rate Mortgage is centered around one core belief: there are great rates, and then there’s a “family rate.” This unique focus ensures that every client gets the best possible mortgage tailored specifically to their family’s evolving needs.
With state licenses in California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming, Family Rate Mortgage has always put families first. The name change symbolizes this priority, emphasizing that beyond competitive rates, clients will benefit from the kind of personalized service one might expect from family or close friends. Family Rate Mortgage is more than a business – it’s a family-focused partner in homeownership.
Shane Barker, founder and lead loan officer at Family Rate Mortgage, and a dedicated family man, explained the vision behind the rebrand: “At Family Rate Mortgage, we’re not just offering competitive rates — we’re providing products that grow with your family’s needs, supporting you today and well into the future as you build your legacy. Our goal is to make sure every family we work with feels like they’re getting the kind of deal and service they’d receive from a close friend or family member.”
The "family rate" extends beyond a simple financial offering. It represents a relationship built on trust, reliability, and ongoing support to help families go further as they transition through the different stages of life.
The rebrand introduces a fresh new website and logo, designed to embody the company’s core values of family, trust, and financial stability. The website features user-friendly tools for tracking mortgage rates, submitting online applications, and accessing resources that empower families to navigate their home-buying journey with confidence.
In addition, Family Rate Mortgage will roll out enhanced tools and resources, making it even easier for families to secure mortgage solutions that not only meet their current financial needs but also adapt as their circumstances and goals evolve.
As the most family-forward mortgage lender in the market, Family Rate Mortgage is proud to stand behind the belief that when it comes to securing a home, it’s not just about finding a good deal — it’s about finding the right financial partner that evolves with your family’s journey.
To learn more about Family Rate Mortgage and explore how it can help you secure your family’s future, visit FamilyRateMortgage.com or call/text 801-372-6955.
About Family Rate Mortgage
Founded as Bold Home Loans LLC in 2022, Family Rate Mortgage is a mortgage lending company headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and is licensed in 10 states. Focused on offering competitive mortgage solutions with a personalized, family-forward approach, Family Rate Mortgage aims to help families go further by securing homes that will support their growth and success well into the future.
With state licenses in California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming, Family Rate Mortgage has always put families first. The name change symbolizes this priority, emphasizing that beyond competitive rates, clients will benefit from the kind of personalized service one might expect from family or close friends. Family Rate Mortgage is more than a business – it’s a family-focused partner in homeownership.
Shane Barker, founder and lead loan officer at Family Rate Mortgage, and a dedicated family man, explained the vision behind the rebrand: “At Family Rate Mortgage, we’re not just offering competitive rates — we’re providing products that grow with your family’s needs, supporting you today and well into the future as you build your legacy. Our goal is to make sure every family we work with feels like they’re getting the kind of deal and service they’d receive from a close friend or family member.”
The "family rate" extends beyond a simple financial offering. It represents a relationship built on trust, reliability, and ongoing support to help families go further as they transition through the different stages of life.
The rebrand introduces a fresh new website and logo, designed to embody the company’s core values of family, trust, and financial stability. The website features user-friendly tools for tracking mortgage rates, submitting online applications, and accessing resources that empower families to navigate their home-buying journey with confidence.
In addition, Family Rate Mortgage will roll out enhanced tools and resources, making it even easier for families to secure mortgage solutions that not only meet their current financial needs but also adapt as their circumstances and goals evolve.
As the most family-forward mortgage lender in the market, Family Rate Mortgage is proud to stand behind the belief that when it comes to securing a home, it’s not just about finding a good deal — it’s about finding the right financial partner that evolves with your family’s journey.
To learn more about Family Rate Mortgage and explore how it can help you secure your family’s future, visit FamilyRateMortgage.com or call/text 801-372-6955.
About Family Rate Mortgage
Founded as Bold Home Loans LLC in 2022, Family Rate Mortgage is a mortgage lending company headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and is licensed in 10 states. Focused on offering competitive mortgage solutions with a personalized, family-forward approach, Family Rate Mortgage aims to help families go further by securing homes that will support their growth and success well into the future.
Contact
Family Rate MortgageContact
Shane Barker, Founder and Head Loan Officer
801-372-6955
familyratemortgage.com
NMLS# 142013
Shane Barker, Founder and Head Loan Officer
801-372-6955
familyratemortgage.com
NMLS# 142013
Multimedia
Categories