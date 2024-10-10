Bold Home Loans LLC Rebrands to Family Rate Mortgage: Delivering the Best "Friends and Family" Rates in the Industry

Family Rate Mortgage, formerly Bold Home Loans LLC, rebrands to reflect its focus on offering the best “friends and family” mortgage rates. Serving ten states, the company provides tailored mortgage solutions that adapt to families’ evolving needs. With a new logo and enhanced tools, Family Rate Mortgage is positioned as the most family-forward lender, dedicated to supporting homeownership journeys from start to legacy building. Founder Shane Barker emphasizes personalized, family-like service.