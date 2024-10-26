VOLXTRONIC Premieres Debut Album Titled "Fairytale Fetish"
Electronic music duo VOLXTRONIC releases their debut album "Fairytale Fetish," a cavalcade of original folktronica based on popular European folk tunes.
Los Angeles, CA, October 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Amidst the Bohemian haven of Topanga Canyon, nestled in the Santa Monica mountains, Austrian ex-pat, Eurovision song-writer, and award winning producer, Bernhard Penzias, and internationally acclaimed chanteuse and "Diva of the Secret Societies" Christina Linhardt, were inspired to twist well known folk tunes into a dark electronica feast.
The result: "Fairytale Fetish," a seven song, seven deadly sin, sonic sojourn, featuring new interpretations of haunting, time tested tunes such as "Augustin," "London Bridge," "Muss i denn," and "My Bonnie."
Their track, "North Star(My Bonnie)," will be featured in the upcoming film "The Fantastic Santa Monaco."
Available on all online stores and streaming platforms including Amazon, Apple Music, iTunes, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Spotify and more.
Tune in, Turn on and Transport
