Texas Nuclear Summit Announces Location, Plus New Sponsors and Speakers Added to the Lineup
The inaugural Texas Nuclear Summit, taking place November 17-19 in Austin, is announcing today the Summit venue, as well as the addition of several new sponsors and speakers and discounted ticket pricing.
Austin, TX, October 14, 2024 -- The inaugural Texas Nuclear Summit, taking place November 17-19 in Austin, is announcing today the Summit venue, as well as the addition of several new sponsors and speakers and discounted ticket pricing.
The 2024 Summit, which will be held in Austin, just steps from the seat of state government at the Austin Marriott Downtown, promises to be an exciting and informative event for energy industry and business professionals, policymakers and regulators, and advocates dedicated to advancing nuclear energy in Texas.
New notable sponsors include:
· Networking Happy Hour: CORE Power
· Speaker’s Lounge: NuScale Power
· Additional Sponsors: The Oppenheimer Project, Nuclear Energy Institute, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, Lockton, Waste Control Specialists, REPLOY Power, Radiation Detection Company
These companies join the Summit’s existing sponsors and partners in supporting the first-of-its-kind summit focused solely on discussions around nuclear technology, policy, and innovation in Texas.
“The tremendous support from these Summit sponsors underscores the importance of collaboration in harnessing nuclear power as a reliable, safe and sustainable energy source for Texas’ promising future,” said Texas Nuclear Alliance President Reed Clay.
Newly confirmed speakers include Paul Goranson, CEO of enCore Energy, Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy, Brent Berg, Senior Vice President for U.S. Operations for Uranium Energy Corp, Todd Abrajano, President & CEO of the United States Nuclear Industry Council (USNIC), Charles Oppenheimer, Founder & Co-Executive Director of The Oppenheimer Project, Christine Csizmadia, Senior Director for State Governmental Affairs & Advocacy at the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), and Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp. The Summit’s powerhouse slate of speakers will share insights on current trends, challenges, and opportunities in the nuclear sector. Their expertise will provide attendees with valuable perspectives on how Texas can lead in the nuclear energy landscape.
“We are excited to welcome our new speakers, who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Texas Nuclear Summit. The addition of these industry leaders will enhance our conversations and foster greater collaboration as we work to make Texas the world leader in nuclear.”
The Texas Nuclear Summit will be held at the Austin Marriott Downtown, a premier venue that offers state-of-the-art facilities and accommodations. Located in the heart of Downtown Austin, the venue is easily accessible and provides a vibrant atmosphere for networking and collaboration.
“We chose the Austin Marriott Downtown for its ideal location and excellent amenities, ensuring a productive and enjoyable experience for all attendees,” said Clay. “Dubbed ‘Silicon Hills,’ Austin is a thriving hub for technology, entrepreneurs and startups looking to create the next big thing that will change the world for the better – not to mention Austin is the seat of state government for the 7th largest economy in the world – so we look forward to welcoming participants to this dynamic city.”
Registration for the summit is now open, and ticket prices have been discounted to $400. Attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early, as space is limited. For more information about the Texas Nuclear Summit, including registration details, sponsorship opportunities, and a list of speakers, please visit www.nucleartexas.com.
Join us in Austin for an engaging and informative experience as we explore the future of the nuclear industry in Texas.
About the Texas Nuclear Summit
The inaugural Texas Nuclear Summit is the first-of-its-kind gathering of nuclear industry experts, business leaders, policymakers and regulators, and advocates focused on promoting the nuclear industry in Texas and the policy, politics, regulations, advocacy, and collaboration needed to advance the nuclear industry in Texas. The Summit will feature expert panels, keynote speeches, and networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and innovation among those who share the same goal of advancing Texas as the Nuclear Capital of the World. Learn more at www.nucleartexas.com.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure. Learn more at www.texasnuclearalliance.org.
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
https://nucleartexas.com
