Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance Announces Landmark Support of Research Focused on Breast Cancer in Men
East Hanover, NJ, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Male Breast Global Alliance (MBCGA) announced the launch of a new program to support research focused specifically on breast cancer in men. The MBCGA, a 501c3 non-profit, will be one of the first organizations of its kind to devote a significant part of its energy and mission to funding scientific studies that may ease the journey of men with breast cancer through better and more tolerable treatments, increase awareness of genetics and other potential risk factors, and ultimately save more lives. The organization (headquartered in East Hanover, NJ) kicked off this new initiative by presenting a check for $10,000 to the Basser Center for BRCA at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia.
The MBCGA’s gift, along with a generous match provided by the Basser Center, will help continue the important work of the Center’s Men & BRCA Program. “We are incredibly grateful to have the support of international leaders in male breast cancer, in the Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance, to continue driving this important work forward,” said Susan Domchek, MD, executive director of the Basser Center. Established by Mindy and Jon Gray at Penn Medicine in 2012, the Basser Center for BRCA is dedicated to research, treatment, and prevention of BRCA-related cancers. Led by Domchek, the Basser Center is home to researchers, physicians and genetic counselors who are leaders in the field of hereditary cancers. Dedicated to eradicating BRCA-related cancers, the Basser Center builds upon the strengths of the formidable cancer genetics, vaccine research, and oncology programs at Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center.
The decision to support the Basser Center was largely driven by MBCGA’s close relationship with Long Island chef/restaurateur Michael Landesberg, who was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago at the age of 46. Landesberg underwent genetic testing at the time and learned that he carries both the BRCA2 and CHEK2 gene mutations. He also learned that this put him, and potentially his family, at an increased risk not only for breast cancer, but for ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and prostate cancer. He urged his sister to get tested and it was discovered that she too had both gene mutations.
She was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and underwent treatment. Landsberg’s knowledge of the heredity possibilities and implications, and his insistence that she be tested, may have saved her life.
“Half of all BRCA gene mutation carriers are men, but testing rates, education, and awareness remain far lower in males compared to females,” says Kara Maxwell, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of Medicine and Genetics at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, and director of the Men & BRCA Program at the Basser Center. “We designed the Basser Center’s Men & BRCA Program to help close these gaps and drive forward research focused on men with BRCA mutations.”
Spreading awareness about the importance of genetic testing has become the focal point of Landesberg’s advocacy efforts. Last October, he launched a major fundraiser, All Boobs Matter, at the popular Jackson Hall Bar & Grill in East Islip, NY, where he is general manager and executive chef. Landesberg’s goal was to bring awareness to the community, and raise money for the Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance and the West Islip Breast Cancer Coalition. The event raised just over $26,000. He asked if the MBCGA would be willing to direct some of their share to the Basser Center’s Men & BRCA Program.
“The Basser Center was already on our radar as a possible recipient,” said Cheri Ambrose, MBCGA’s founder and president. “Michael was literally the ‘spark’ that ignited our forging ahead with making this gift and launching this important part of our mission. No one else is focused on funding research specific to male breast cancer, and we are hoping to be able to expand our support of the Basser Center and fund additional research projects in the future.”
The Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance brings men with breast cancer together with researchers, clinicians, and oncologists around the world for the purpose of advancing research, clinical trials and treatments for men diagnosed with breast cancer. Their mission pillars include: advocating for all men diagnosed with breast cancer to ensure they receive equal access to support and treatment; serving as a source of support and resources for the men, their care partners, and their families; ensuring that men are appropriately represented in research and clinical trials; helping to fund research specifically targeted towards studying breast cancer in men; and recruiting volunteer ambassadors to increase awareness of breast cancer in men on a global scale.
Photo Caption:
L-R: Dr. Kara Maxwell, assistant professor of Medicine & Genetics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and director, Men & BRCA Program at the Basser Center; Cheri Ambrose, founder & president, Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance; Michael Landesberg, executive chef/general manager, Jackson Hall Bar & Grill; Kathi Edelson Wolder, VP of Communications & Strategic Partnerships, Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance; and Susan Domcheck, executive director, Basser Center for BRCA.
The MBCGA’s gift, along with a generous match provided by the Basser Center, will help continue the important work of the Center’s Men & BRCA Program. “We are incredibly grateful to have the support of international leaders in male breast cancer, in the Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance, to continue driving this important work forward,” said Susan Domchek, MD, executive director of the Basser Center. Established by Mindy and Jon Gray at Penn Medicine in 2012, the Basser Center for BRCA is dedicated to research, treatment, and prevention of BRCA-related cancers. Led by Domchek, the Basser Center is home to researchers, physicians and genetic counselors who are leaders in the field of hereditary cancers. Dedicated to eradicating BRCA-related cancers, the Basser Center builds upon the strengths of the formidable cancer genetics, vaccine research, and oncology programs at Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center.
The decision to support the Basser Center was largely driven by MBCGA’s close relationship with Long Island chef/restaurateur Michael Landesberg, who was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago at the age of 46. Landesberg underwent genetic testing at the time and learned that he carries both the BRCA2 and CHEK2 gene mutations. He also learned that this put him, and potentially his family, at an increased risk not only for breast cancer, but for ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and prostate cancer. He urged his sister to get tested and it was discovered that she too had both gene mutations.
She was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and underwent treatment. Landsberg’s knowledge of the heredity possibilities and implications, and his insistence that she be tested, may have saved her life.
“Half of all BRCA gene mutation carriers are men, but testing rates, education, and awareness remain far lower in males compared to females,” says Kara Maxwell, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of Medicine and Genetics at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, and director of the Men & BRCA Program at the Basser Center. “We designed the Basser Center’s Men & BRCA Program to help close these gaps and drive forward research focused on men with BRCA mutations.”
Spreading awareness about the importance of genetic testing has become the focal point of Landesberg’s advocacy efforts. Last October, he launched a major fundraiser, All Boobs Matter, at the popular Jackson Hall Bar & Grill in East Islip, NY, where he is general manager and executive chef. Landesberg’s goal was to bring awareness to the community, and raise money for the Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance and the West Islip Breast Cancer Coalition. The event raised just over $26,000. He asked if the MBCGA would be willing to direct some of their share to the Basser Center’s Men & BRCA Program.
“The Basser Center was already on our radar as a possible recipient,” said Cheri Ambrose, MBCGA’s founder and president. “Michael was literally the ‘spark’ that ignited our forging ahead with making this gift and launching this important part of our mission. No one else is focused on funding research specific to male breast cancer, and we are hoping to be able to expand our support of the Basser Center and fund additional research projects in the future.”
The Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance brings men with breast cancer together with researchers, clinicians, and oncologists around the world for the purpose of advancing research, clinical trials and treatments for men diagnosed with breast cancer. Their mission pillars include: advocating for all men diagnosed with breast cancer to ensure they receive equal access to support and treatment; serving as a source of support and resources for the men, their care partners, and their families; ensuring that men are appropriately represented in research and clinical trials; helping to fund research specifically targeted towards studying breast cancer in men; and recruiting volunteer ambassadors to increase awareness of breast cancer in men on a global scale.
Photo Caption:
L-R: Dr. Kara Maxwell, assistant professor of Medicine & Genetics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and director, Men & BRCA Program at the Basser Center; Cheri Ambrose, founder & president, Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance; Michael Landesberg, executive chef/general manager, Jackson Hall Bar & Grill; Kathi Edelson Wolder, VP of Communications & Strategic Partnerships, Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance; and Susan Domcheck, executive director, Basser Center for BRCA.
Contact
Male Breast Cancer Global AllianceContact
Kathi Edelson Wolder
908-723-0606
mbcglobalalliance.org
Kathi Edelson Wolder
908-723-0606
mbcglobalalliance.org
Categories