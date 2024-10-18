SolarCraft Brightens Skipstone Wines with Cutting-Edge Solar Installation
Leading Sustainable Alexander Valley Wine Estate Joins Forces with SolarCraft to Champion Sustainability
Novato, CA, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SolarCraft, a trusted leader in solar energy for over forty years in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties, has successfully installed a 225.4 kW solar power system at Skipstone in Geyserville, in Sonoma County's Alexander Valley wine region. This project marks a major milestone in Skipstone’s dedication to sustainability as the company harnesses solar energy.
The recently installed solar photovoltaic system at Skipstone features 464 high-efficiency panels arranged in an expansive ground-mounted setup, prominently showcased for all visitors arriving at the winery. Designed to produce 318,052 kWh of clean energy each year, this system will power the winery with 100% clean solar power – replacing expensive, fossil-fuel-based utility energy.
Switching to renewable energy reinforces Skipstone's exceptional dedication to sustainability, surpassing the stringent requirements to uphold their esteemed organic and sustainable certifications through California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) and California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance. This solar system is a key component of Skipstone’s soon-to-be-completed winery that seeks LEED Platinum certification, the highest standard for sustainability in design and engineering in the world.
Skipstone secured financing through the Sonoma County Energy Independence Program (SCEIP), which enables property owners to invest in energy-efficient upgrades and renewable energy systems through low-interest loans repaid via property tax assessments.
The newly installed solar panels are expected to offset 222 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) every year. This is equivalent to removing over 570,000 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle, saving 514 barrels of oil or the carbon sequestered by 259 acres of trees in one year.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for 40 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 9,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com
About Skipstone
Since 2001, Skipstone has been a leader in limited-production Alexander Valley wines from its 27-acre vineyard. Poised between two hillsides in the highlands known as Pocket Peak (soon to be designated as an official American Viticultural Area), the vineyard’s organic and biodynamic viticulture is overseen by renowned biodynamic consultant Philippe Armenier. Winemaker Laura Jones carefully crafts each release in partnership with renowned international winemaking consultant Philippe Melka. For additional information about Skipstone, please visit www.skipstonewines.com or phone 707.433.9124.
Kim Burnett
415-382-7717
www.solarcraft.com
