REPLOY Power Joins TNA as a Founding Member
Austin, TX, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that Texas-based REPLOY Power, advancing an industrial nuclear power deployment model, has joined as a Founding Member. REPLOY’s Submerged Power System (SPS) significantly improves the cost, deployment speed, flexibility and safety of nuclear power, and is a remotely operated system for advanced nuclear reactors placed in marine locations.
"REPLOY Power’s SPS is a groundbreaking technology at the nexus of nuclear power and the marine environment, an example of the innovations that are occurring as a result of the ongoing nuclear energy revolution,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “REPLOY Power’s visionary leadership is why Texas is redefining how the world thinks about nuclear energy production and part of the transformation of our state’s, nation’s and world’s energy landscape for the better.”
“REPLOY’s groundbreaking Submerged Power System (SPS), utilizing advanced nuclear reactors designed specifically for rapid deployment, allows REPLOY to focus on scalability, cost efficiency, optimal safety, environmental protections, and technological flexibility,” said REPLOY’s CEO Rod Chaplin. “With Texas’ need for rapid deployment of reliable power coupled with a growing interest in nuclear, we see Texas as the next frontier for nuclear and we’re proud to partner with TNA.”
About REPLOY Power
With a commitment to cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, REPLOY Power aims to drive efficiency and innovation. The SPS is a dispatchable generation resource that will greatly enhance grid reliability and has an initial scalable power range of 300 to 600 MWe.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure. TNA is hosting the inaugural Texas Nuclear Summit this November in Austin, TX. More information regarding tickets, sponsorship, and speakers can be found at www.nucleartexas.com.
