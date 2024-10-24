The 1776® Community Introduces Licensee Program for Builders
New Program Features Built-in Tools and Benefits for Home Building Partners
Belmont, NC, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 1776® Community invites home builders to “build the revolution” by becoming a licensee. The program provides builders with sales and marketing materials, proven playbooks for developing a new 1776® Community, and strategic guidance from an experienced builder and developer who launched the first trademarked 1776® Community. Additional benefits of joining the licensee program include brand exposure, lower sales and marketing expenses, more direct buyer leads, increased sales opportunities, and ultimately more revenue.
The 1776® Community is on a mission to license new communities in all 50 states that are centered around the American ideals of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Home construction is underway in the first community, a 55+ neighborhood located in Gastonia, North Carolina and groundbreaking has taken place at the second location in Moore, South Carolina, which will be an all-ages community. Future 1776® developments are planned in Keller, Texas and Hermiston, Oregon with others being added to the pipeline.
“It is in our human nature to be part of a community and to surround ourselves with like-minded people. The 1776®brand satisfies that inner human desire, not just with a community of land developers and home builders, but with the homeowners themselves,” said 1776® Community Founder Brock Fankhauser.
The movement has generated interest from prospective home buyers all over the country who are seeking a quaint, small-town lifestyle that celebrates patriotism and fosters a sense of community among neighbors. Home builders that take part in the 1776® licensee program will be key partners in driving the movement’s momentum while reaping the benefits of the program.
“The 1776® Community believes that the patriotic communities where we live provide the best opportunity to showcase that we are united in spirit and, even more importantly, indivisible. This is the essence of 1776®,” Fankhauser added.
Builders that are interested in developing a 1776® Community are encouraged to contact Business Development Representative Jennifer Coots at 864-740-1776 or info(at)1776community(dot)com for more information about the licensee program.
The 1776® Community is a grassroots movement combining the elements of American patriotism, the American Dream of home ownership and the founding ideals of The United States of America: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The movement’s mission is to advance American patriotism at the zip code level, building new communities and neighborhoods in all 50 states. Current locations include Gastonia, North Carolina; Moore, South Carolina; Keller, Texas and Hermiston, Oregon. The 1776®Community is Where Americanism Lives.
The 1776® Community is on a mission to license new communities in all 50 states that are centered around the American ideals of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Home construction is underway in the first community, a 55+ neighborhood located in Gastonia, North Carolina and groundbreaking has taken place at the second location in Moore, South Carolina, which will be an all-ages community. Future 1776® developments are planned in Keller, Texas and Hermiston, Oregon with others being added to the pipeline.
“It is in our human nature to be part of a community and to surround ourselves with like-minded people. The 1776®brand satisfies that inner human desire, not just with a community of land developers and home builders, but with the homeowners themselves,” said 1776® Community Founder Brock Fankhauser.
The movement has generated interest from prospective home buyers all over the country who are seeking a quaint, small-town lifestyle that celebrates patriotism and fosters a sense of community among neighbors. Home builders that take part in the 1776® licensee program will be key partners in driving the movement’s momentum while reaping the benefits of the program.
“The 1776® Community believes that the patriotic communities where we live provide the best opportunity to showcase that we are united in spirit and, even more importantly, indivisible. This is the essence of 1776®,” Fankhauser added.
Builders that are interested in developing a 1776® Community are encouraged to contact Business Development Representative Jennifer Coots at 864-740-1776 or info(at)1776community(dot)com for more information about the licensee program.
The 1776® Community is a grassroots movement combining the elements of American patriotism, the American Dream of home ownership and the founding ideals of The United States of America: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The movement’s mission is to advance American patriotism at the zip code level, building new communities and neighborhoods in all 50 states. Current locations include Gastonia, North Carolina; Moore, South Carolina; Keller, Texas and Hermiston, Oregon. The 1776®Community is Where Americanism Lives.
Contact
1776 CommunityContact
Irina Divachuk
704-960-0778
www.1776community.com
Irina Divachuk
704-960-0778
www.1776community.com
Categories