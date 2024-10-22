Miranda Winters & Rocky Romano’s New Short Film, "Gangsta Gardener," Featuring Ron Finley, Set for Los Angeles Premiere at the Prestigious Hammer Museum
Los Angeles, CA, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Winters Rock is thrilled to announce the Los Angeles premiere of its award-winning film Gangsta Gardener, featuring Ron Finley, at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, California. The film will screen in collaboration with the Breath(e) exhibit which is part of Getty’s region-wide initiative PST ART: Art and Science Collide.
Breath(e): Toward Climate and Social Justice, is organized by guest co-curators Glenn Kaino and Mika Yoshitake. The exhibition considers environmental art practices that address the climate crisis and anthropogenic disasters and their inescapable intersection with issues of equity and social justice. Breath(e) features works by more than 20 artists, including works by Mel Chin, Ron Finley, Cannupa Hanska Luger, Garnett Puett, and Lan Tuazon, commissioned specially for this exhibition.
"Gangsta Gardener" offers a powerful narrative through a single interview with Ron Finley, paired with mesmerizing cinematography from his South Los Angeles garden. Ron Finley, a legend in the world of gardening (his gardening Masterclass is one of the most popular on the site), shares his profound journey and relentless pursuit to create a better world by empowering others to challenge societal norms. His garden, located in South Los Angeles, serves as a living testament to his mission of sustainable neighborhood gardening.
"We reached out to Ron Finley because we believe in his mission, and wanted to create a piece that addressed food deserts in our area," said Miranda Winters, co-director of the film. "Ron Finley's story is one of resilience, innovation, and the unwavering belief in the power of change. We hope this film inspires audiences to embrace their own ability to defy the status quo and create meaningful impact in their own lives and communities."
"We hope that the film will spark discussions about the importance of revolutionary thinking and community in the face of an isolating culture that is built around commerce," added Rocky Romano, co-director of the film. "Our goal is that these discussions inspire positive actions - whether they are on a personal, local, or global level."
The film's unique visuals, coupled with Finley's compelling narrative, provides an unforgettable cinematic experience.
Directed by the award winning creative team of Miranda Winters & Rocky Romano, Gangsta Gardener is set to screen on October 27, 2024 at 2:00pm in the prestigious Billy Wilder Theater during the Breath(e) conversations series that will feature a talk with Ron Finley & co-curator of the exhibit Glenn Kaino. The exhibit, the talk, and the film screening are all free on a first come first served basis. The box office opens at 1PM.
