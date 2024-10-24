Keep Texas Beautiful Opens Nominations for the 2024 Beautify Texas Awards
Austin, TX, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) is excited to announce that nominations are now open for the 2024 Beautify Texas Awards. These awards recognize and celebrate individuals, organizations, and communities across the state that go above and beyond to enhance Texas's natural beauty, improve environmental conditions, and promote sustainable practices.
The Beautify Texas Awards shine a spotlight on outstanding achievements in litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling, and community beautification efforts. Keep Texas Beautiful encourages the public to nominate environmental champions whose work has significantly impacted their community or region.
“We’re proud to continue the tradition of recognizing those who are making a difference for Texas,” said Suzanne Sko, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful. “This is a fantastic opportunity to honor the people and organizations dedicated to preserving our state's natural beauty and ensuring a cleaner, greener future for all.”
Award Categories
The Beautify Texas Awards offer a variety of categories to recognize a wide range of achievements. Nominees can be considered for the following:
Stan Weik Leadership Award – The most prestigious award Keep Texas Beautiful presents, this once-in-a-lifetime professional distinction is awarded to an individual who has provided outstanding leadership in improving and enhancing the environment of their community, the state of Texas, and beyond.
OP Schnable Volunteer of the Year Award – Recognizes an adult individual who supports the mission of KTB through extraordinary volunteer efforts and contributes to the betterment of their community.
Ruthe Jackson Youth Volunteer – Recognizes the efforts and leadership of youth to beautify the community and create cleaner, greener campuses, parks, and neighborhoods.
Sadie Ray Graff Educator – Recognizes an educator's efforts to encourage youth involvement and promote the KTB mission through environmental education.
Ebby Halliday & Maurice Acers Busines/Industry– Recognizes a business with sound environmental principles that supports the Keep Texas Beautiful mission.
Outstanding Program – Recognizes outstanding contributions by civic organizations and city/county/state government departments, divisions, or agencies supporting the Keep Texas Beautiful mission through a specific, continual program.
Outstanding Project – recognizes contributions by civic organizations and city, county, and state government departments that support the KTB mission through a specific one-time project or event from the previous year.
Sadie Ray Graff Public Education and Outreach – Recognizes outstanding contributions to the Texas environment made by educational institutions, city government departments, divisions or agencies, media outlets, and nonproﬁt and youth-oriented organizations to provide environmental education.
How to Submit a Nomination
Nominations are open to the public and can be submitted online at www.ktb.org/beautify-texas-awards. The submission deadline is Nov 22, 2024 at 5 pm CT, and winners will be recognized at the Keep Texas Beautiful Annual Conference, which will take place on May 6, 2025 in Austin. Award winners will receive statewide recognition for their efforts and contributions to a more sustainable Texas.
About Keep Texas Beautiful
Keep Texas Beautiful is a statewide nonprofit organization that has been working for over 50 years to inspire Texans to improve their communities through environmental education, litter prevention, and beautification initiatives. Through partnerships with communities, local businesses, and thousands of volunteers, KTB leads programs that promote environmental stewardship and strengthen Texas’s natural beauty.
For more information about the Beautify Texas Awards, nomination guidelines and resources, visit https://ktb.org/beautify-texas-awards/.
Media Contact
Lara George
Director of Marketing & Partnerships
Keep Texas Beautiful
512-961-5258
communications@ktb.org
