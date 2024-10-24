Keep Texas Beautiful Opens Nominations for the 2024 Beautify Texas Awards

Keep Texas Beautiful is excited to announce that nominations are now open for the 2024 Beautify Texas Awards. These awards recognize and celebrate individuals, organizations, and communities across the state that go above and beyond to enhance Texas's natural beauty, improve environmental conditions, and promote sustainable practices. The Beautify Texas Awards shine a spotlight on outstanding achievements in litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling, and community beautification efforts.