The Foggy Dog and Gray Malin Collaborate on a Cozy, Chic Winter Collection for Dogs
Limited edition pet accessories collection from fine-art photographer Gray Malin, launching October 22.
Los Angeles, CA, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Foggy Dog, a premium pet accessories brand, has teamed up with renowned fine-art photographer Gray Malin for an exclusive winter capsule that brings alpine adventure to your furry friends. The limited edition assortment features a range of stylish and functional pieces, including a collar, knit scarf, bandana, lady bow and bow tie, sweaters, and even a dog bed, all inspired by Gray Malin’s wintry ski scenes.
The collection combines The Foggy Dog’s high-quality craftsmanship with Gray Malin’s eye for playful, sophisticated designs. From cozy sweaters perfect for après-ski, to whimsical bandanas and bow ties for holiday gatherings, every item captures the essence of winter in the mountains. These pieces will not only keep your pets warm but also elevate their look with a timeless blend of charm and chic.
“I am thrilled to introduce this collaboration with The Foggy Dog, combining my love for winter escapes with our shared passion for dogs,” said Gray Malin. “Each piece is designed to bring a bit of alpine adventure into everyday life, making sure your pets are just as stylish and comfortable as you are—whether at a cozy cabin or a holiday party.”
“We’ve always admired Gray’s work and are beyond excited to be the first to translate his art into elevated dog accessories,” said Rose Shattuck, founder of The Foggy Dog. “This is all about celebrating the special bond between dogs and their people, with products that are design-forward, functional, and incredibly fun to wear.”
Gray Malin x The Foggy Dog launches October 22nd and will be available for purchase at thefoggydog.com. Prices start at $20 for accessories and go up to $225 for larger items like dog beds.
About The Foggy Dog:
The Foggy Dog’s mission is to make pet products that are as beautiful as they are functional, because your best friend deserves the best. That’s why their dog beds, collars, leashes, toys and accessories are proudly made with the finest materials and freshest designs. And, every order helps a pup in need: the company provides one pound of food to rescue shelters for every purchase.
Shop online at thefoggydog.com or find The Foggy Dog’s products in over 800 retailers.
About Gray Malin:
Gray Malin is a modern day fine art photographer, New York Times Bestselling Author and CEO of his namesake brand, Gray Malin. With the philosophy to Make Every Day a Getaway®, Gray’s photography has expanded into a line of luxury products for home and travel.
He has shot over 30 series around the world in locations as remote as Antarctica and Bhutan while also receiving commercial recognition for inventive aerial beach, ski, and park scenes of the world’s most iconic destinations. With his keen ability to capture the essence of particular locations, he has had the coveted opportunity to photograph some of the country’s most celebrated properties such as The Beverly Hills Hotel, Rockefeller Center, Hotel del Coronado, and The Breakers Palm Beach.
Gray Malin has partnered with numerous global brands such as Disney, Google, Neiman Marcus, Bugaboo, Away, Ladurée, Le Meridien, Supergoop and more. These partnerships range from commissioned shoots to product and content collaborations, allowing audiences to interact with his art in new and exciting ways.
For more information on prints, partnerships, and products, visit GrayMalin.com.
