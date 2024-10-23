The Wave Restaurant: A New Boutique Restaurant Set to Redefine Luxury on the Shores of Lake Erie
The Wave Restaurant is a boutique dining experience located in Marblehead, Ohio inside of The Wave at Marblehead Hotel, offering a luxurious escape along the shores of Lake Erie. From visionary developers Matt Robinson and Bobby George, The Wave Boutique Hotel & Restaurants sets a new standard in hospitality on Lake Erie Shores & Islands. Opening October 24, 2024.
Marblehead, OH, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- www.wavelakesidedining.com/
A new standard of luxury and hospitality is arriving in Marblehead with the grand opening of The Wave Boutique Restaurant (“The Wave”), a non-GMO dining destination that celebrates fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Set along the scenic shores of Lake Erie in one of Ohio’s most beloved tourist destinations, The Wave Boutique Restaurant combines breathtaking views with world-class culinary experiences. The interior design and furniture, done by Anis Nakhel (owner of Global Custom Furniture), is unlike any in the area.
Located inside The Wave at Marblehead Hotel, The Wave Boutique Restaurant’s menu features vibrant dishes that celebrate Ohio’s rich culinary heritage. Guests can indulge in 100% non-GMO offerings that highlight the best local produce, sustainably sourced seafood, and grass-fed, grass-finished meat. In addition to its health-conscious ethos, The Wave Restaurant offers an inviting, coastal-inspired atmosphere with stunning lakefront views. Guests can enjoy al fresco dining on the lakeside patio or cozy up inside the airy dining room, all while savoring the best views that Marblehead has to offer.
“We wanted to create a space where people could gather, relax, and enjoy truly healthy, non-GMO food that is good for the body and soul,” says Tony Quintal, COO of Ethos Hospitality Group, operators of The Wave Boutique Restaurant. “Marblehead is such a vibrant community, and we’re excited to bring a dining concept that offers creative food and beverage year-round that will serve both locals and visitors alike.”
With its prime location near Marblehead Lighthouse, Cedar Point, and other popular tourist attractions, The Wave Restaurant is perfectly situated to welcome visitors seeking both adventure and relaxation. The Wave Restaurant is now open and accepting reservations.
A new standard of luxury and hospitality is arriving in Marblehead with the grand opening of The Wave Boutique Restaurant (“The Wave”), a non-GMO dining destination that celebrates fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Set along the scenic shores of Lake Erie in one of Ohio’s most beloved tourist destinations, The Wave Boutique Restaurant combines breathtaking views with world-class culinary experiences. The interior design and furniture, done by Anis Nakhel (owner of Global Custom Furniture), is unlike any in the area.
Located inside The Wave at Marblehead Hotel, The Wave Boutique Restaurant’s menu features vibrant dishes that celebrate Ohio’s rich culinary heritage. Guests can indulge in 100% non-GMO offerings that highlight the best local produce, sustainably sourced seafood, and grass-fed, grass-finished meat. In addition to its health-conscious ethos, The Wave Restaurant offers an inviting, coastal-inspired atmosphere with stunning lakefront views. Guests can enjoy al fresco dining on the lakeside patio or cozy up inside the airy dining room, all while savoring the best views that Marblehead has to offer.
“We wanted to create a space where people could gather, relax, and enjoy truly healthy, non-GMO food that is good for the body and soul,” says Tony Quintal, COO of Ethos Hospitality Group, operators of The Wave Boutique Restaurant. “Marblehead is such a vibrant community, and we’re excited to bring a dining concept that offers creative food and beverage year-round that will serve both locals and visitors alike.”
With its prime location near Marblehead Lighthouse, Cedar Point, and other popular tourist attractions, The Wave Restaurant is perfectly situated to welcome visitors seeking both adventure and relaxation. The Wave Restaurant is now open and accepting reservations.
Contact
Ethos Hospitality Group, LLCContact
Tony Quintal
610-506-9759
wavelakesidedining.com/
Tony Quintal
610-506-9759
wavelakesidedining.com/
Categories