The Wave Restaurant: A New Boutique Restaurant Set to Redefine Luxury on the Shores of Lake Erie

The Wave Restaurant is a boutique dining experience located in Marblehead, Ohio inside of The Wave at Marblehead Hotel, offering a luxurious escape along the shores of Lake Erie. From visionary developers Matt Robinson and Bobby George, The Wave Boutique Hotel & Restaurants sets a new standard in hospitality on Lake Erie Shores & Islands. Opening October 24, 2024.