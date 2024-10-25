P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Hosts Charity Event and Awards Weekend in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Manhasset, NY, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R.’s 2024 Charity Event and Awards weekend took place in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on October 17- 20, 2024. P.O.W.E.R.’s founder and editor-in chief Tonia DeCosimo planned an amazing three-day networking, charity, and awards luncheon with a group of empowering women who were recognized for their achievements, dedication, and professionalism in their individual industries.
Many thanks to all the venues that helped make this weekend amazing including the Westin Beach Resort, The Sun Dream Yacht Charters, Lona Restaurant, The Tower Club, Casa Calabria, and DUNE by Laurent Tourondel.
The weekend kicked off with a fabulous yacht cruise on Ft. Lauderdale’s intracoastal, sponsored by Dr. David Pincus of Pincus Plastic Surgery located in Smithtown, New York and Boca Raton, Florida, where everyone enjoyed the fabulous gift bags they got to take home. The event honored Breast Cancer Awareness Month with raffle proceeds going to Christine Guarino’s World of Pink Foundation. The evening was filled with dining and dancing and the Sun Dream Yacht’s staff, service, and food were beyond expectations.
Friday was an uplifting day of networking. Emotions ran high as the group opened up to one another to share their personal and inspirational stories. The evening capped off with dinner at DUNE by Laurent Tourondel, featuring a delicious menu that included a variety of fish, steak, and pasta.
The much-anticipated awards luncheon was held on Saturday at The Tower Club in Ft. Lauderdale, overlooking the beautiful city. Done in true P.O.W.E.R. style, it included a fashion show from Eva of Sayville showcasing dresses from Jovani and Tarik Ediz; shopping from Pam Duke of CuffMe and clothing from Debbie Pincus of the Kloset Kouture. The dazzling flowers were created by Joanna Sauvage of Jojo’s Flair, music was by DJ Bruce, and photography was by Eduardo from Chico and the camera. The afternoon also included a 50/50 raffle with proceeds going to the World of Pink Foundation.
P.O.W.E.R. thanks all the honorees for being fearless leaders and for sharing their inspirational stories:
Timea Ciliberti, Relaxium
Jennifer DeLandro, Dolce Aesthetics
Dr. Tiffany Di Pietro, Di Pietro Health
Angela Duncan, Empower HER Money
Christine A. Guarino, World of Pink Foundation
Lauren Maxwell, Maxwell Mortgage Team
Dr. Tamara Moodie, South Florida Autism Charter School
Maureen Tara Nelson, MTN Matchmaking
Eva Pappas, Eva Sayville
Amber Phillips. Sage Events
Katherine Sempecos, Prism Med Spa
Lidia Szczepanowski. Brown, Altman, and Di Leo, LLP
Lieutenant General (Retired) Dr. Nadja West, U.S. Army
Tenisha N. Williams. Elite Realty Partners
“I am thankful for the opportunity to have met some of these honorees in person for the first time and recognize them for their incredible achievements. I am also grateful for all the wonderful and empowering women that attended this weekend,” said DeCosimo. “Everyone left on a high note; it was truly refreshing to see so many women together celebrating one another and lifting each other up. That is what P.O.W.E.R. is all about!”
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Many thanks to all the venues that helped make this weekend amazing including the Westin Beach Resort, The Sun Dream Yacht Charters, Lona Restaurant, The Tower Club, Casa Calabria, and DUNE by Laurent Tourondel.
The weekend kicked off with a fabulous yacht cruise on Ft. Lauderdale’s intracoastal, sponsored by Dr. David Pincus of Pincus Plastic Surgery located in Smithtown, New York and Boca Raton, Florida, where everyone enjoyed the fabulous gift bags they got to take home. The event honored Breast Cancer Awareness Month with raffle proceeds going to Christine Guarino’s World of Pink Foundation. The evening was filled with dining and dancing and the Sun Dream Yacht’s staff, service, and food were beyond expectations.
Friday was an uplifting day of networking. Emotions ran high as the group opened up to one another to share their personal and inspirational stories. The evening capped off with dinner at DUNE by Laurent Tourondel, featuring a delicious menu that included a variety of fish, steak, and pasta.
The much-anticipated awards luncheon was held on Saturday at The Tower Club in Ft. Lauderdale, overlooking the beautiful city. Done in true P.O.W.E.R. style, it included a fashion show from Eva of Sayville showcasing dresses from Jovani and Tarik Ediz; shopping from Pam Duke of CuffMe and clothing from Debbie Pincus of the Kloset Kouture. The dazzling flowers were created by Joanna Sauvage of Jojo’s Flair, music was by DJ Bruce, and photography was by Eduardo from Chico and the camera. The afternoon also included a 50/50 raffle with proceeds going to the World of Pink Foundation.
P.O.W.E.R. thanks all the honorees for being fearless leaders and for sharing their inspirational stories:
Timea Ciliberti, Relaxium
Jennifer DeLandro, Dolce Aesthetics
Dr. Tiffany Di Pietro, Di Pietro Health
Angela Duncan, Empower HER Money
Christine A. Guarino, World of Pink Foundation
Lauren Maxwell, Maxwell Mortgage Team
Dr. Tamara Moodie, South Florida Autism Charter School
Maureen Tara Nelson, MTN Matchmaking
Eva Pappas, Eva Sayville
Amber Phillips. Sage Events
Katherine Sempecos, Prism Med Spa
Lidia Szczepanowski. Brown, Altman, and Di Leo, LLP
Lieutenant General (Retired) Dr. Nadja West, U.S. Army
Tenisha N. Williams. Elite Realty Partners
“I am thankful for the opportunity to have met some of these honorees in person for the first time and recognize them for their incredible achievements. I am also grateful for all the wonderful and empowering women that attended this weekend,” said DeCosimo. “Everyone left on a high note; it was truly refreshing to see so many women together celebrating one another and lifting each other up. That is what P.O.W.E.R. is all about!”
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories