Kaliopi Matheakis to Launch Eight Journey of "Saved" to Petition for Expanded Pre-K
Kaliopi's Matheaakis petitions for Expended PreK. Asking New York City to Help those that are drowning in the high cost of childcare which keeps them out of workforce.
Long Island, NY, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Exhibition will be on October 27, 2024, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
Kaliopi Matheakis, artist and the creator of unique 3D art from galvanized wire, has announced the launch of the eighth journey of her signature piece “Saved.” Kaliopi Matheakis will be exhibiting “Saved” along with her other artwork. The exhibition will be sponsored by PR Hair Extension Salon. The public is welcomed to enjoy the art of Kaliopi on October 27, 2024, at the Great Hall of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 20 Field Avenue, Hicksville, NY 11801 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM.
Inspired by the rough seas that women travel, “Saved” was created by Matheakis to reflect their journeys. Kaliopi developed the unique artistic process of weaving galvanized wire to create three dimensional art. She developed the art of wire knitting to honor the traditions of her ancestral Greek heritage. Greek women were expert knitters out of necessity, taking the craft beyond the fundamental into the realm of the artistic. While the men relied on their skill in fashioning galvanized wire to solve repair problems throughout the day.
“Saved” was an inspired creation while contemplating her own unique journey and its relationship to the life course of every woman. The simple sailboat tossed by the rollicking waves of the uncertain seas is representative of the turbulence that women face on their journey to motherhood. Upon its completion Kaliopi decided that “Saved” would be exhibited forty times in support of women’s issues. She chose the number of exhibitions to symbolize the forty weeks of pregnancy.
Throughout its first seven exhibitions “Saved” has sailed new oceans in support of vital women’s issues. “Saved” has lent its vision of salvation and support to the awareness and expansion of pre and post-natal care, and offering hope for women trapped in physical, mental, emotional, and spiritually abusive relationships.
On October 27, 2024, Kaliopi Matheakis will set another course for “Saved” in support of women’s issues. Throughout her days as a working mother Kaliopi talk to others about the economic struggles they face. Mothers and families with young children under 3 who do not meet the low income guidelines to qualify for Head Start are drowning in the tide when it comes to affordable childcare.
Kaliopi Matheakis explained the next journey for “Saved,” “Low income families in NYC have access to full day care for children under 3 thanks to Head Start. Lower middle class and middle class single mothers and families do not have that kind of access.
"At the eighth exhibition of 'Saved,' I will begin a petition drive to seek the change that working middle class families need to stay afloat. They need access to low cost or no cost all day programs like those offered by Head Start. The petition asks New York City to help those that are drowning in the high cost of childcare which keeps them out of the workforce. The middle class is drowning in a rising tide. They cannot afford the high cost of childcare and do not qualify for no cost childcare because of poverty guidelines. Join me in fighting for change.
"Stop by the PR Hair Extension Salon Booth where 'Saved' will be on its 8th Exhibition journey on October 27, 2024, at the Great Hall of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 20 Field Avenue, Hicksville, NY 11801 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM and sign the petition."
Media Contacts:
Kaliopi Matheakis - (347) 858-6891- https://www.kaliopimatheakis.com/
PR Hair Extensions - https://prhairextensions.com/
Wire Art “Saved”- https://www.kaliopimatheakisart.com/
Kaliopi Matheakis
347-858-6891
kaliopimatheakisart.com
