Heirs Direct Auction of the Historic Camel Pawn Building in Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, NC, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc., is pleased to announce the real estate auction of the Camel Pawn Building, located at 422 N. Liberty Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101, a contributing structure of the Downtown Historic District. The heirs have decided on this one-time-only offering to be sold at auction to the highest bidder above the Forsyth County Tax Value of $413,100. Online-Only Bidding begins November 5th and starts ending on November 12th, 2024, at 2:00 PM.
The building is situated on .11 acres and is zoned CB-WO (Central Business - Winston Overlay District). Permissible uses include several new business opportunities including Retail, Office, Restaurant, Hotel, Multi-Family, and more. It is eligible for both Historic and Opportunity Zone tax benefits. There is a public parking garage, Class A offices, hotels, Millennium Event Center and the transportation center within the general vicinity.
The 4-level building totals 16,464+/- square feet and was constructed in 1912. It features an open floorplan, wood subfloors and a classic masonry façade that is partially clad but could be removed to expose its original grand windows. A working freight elevator or staircase gets you to any floor. Street-side along Liberty Street boasts a classic recessed storefront with aluminum-framed glass display windows and (2) double-door storefront entries at the main entrance. The back side is fully visible from North Trade Street and features a vintage painted motif promoting Camel Pawn, an iconic image in this historic downtown district.
One of the heirs, Ron Clein, states “My family’s business prospered at this location since 1961. This building served us very well and presents an array of new business opportunities for the new owner. We are excited to see who wins the auction!”
Iron Horse reports that on the same day, adjacent land lots in West End across from Truist Stadium (that are owned by different sellers) are selling to the highest bidder, regardless of price. For auction information, including onsite inspection opportunities, you can visit IronHorseAuction.com or contact Broker/Auctioneer Jason Dolph, CCIM, at 704-502-0388.
The building is situated on .11 acres and is zoned CB-WO (Central Business - Winston Overlay District). Permissible uses include several new business opportunities including Retail, Office, Restaurant, Hotel, Multi-Family, and more. It is eligible for both Historic and Opportunity Zone tax benefits. There is a public parking garage, Class A offices, hotels, Millennium Event Center and the transportation center within the general vicinity.
The 4-level building totals 16,464+/- square feet and was constructed in 1912. It features an open floorplan, wood subfloors and a classic masonry façade that is partially clad but could be removed to expose its original grand windows. A working freight elevator or staircase gets you to any floor. Street-side along Liberty Street boasts a classic recessed storefront with aluminum-framed glass display windows and (2) double-door storefront entries at the main entrance. The back side is fully visible from North Trade Street and features a vintage painted motif promoting Camel Pawn, an iconic image in this historic downtown district.
One of the heirs, Ron Clein, states “My family’s business prospered at this location since 1961. This building served us very well and presents an array of new business opportunities for the new owner. We are excited to see who wins the auction!”
Iron Horse reports that on the same day, adjacent land lots in West End across from Truist Stadium (that are owned by different sellers) are selling to the highest bidder, regardless of price. For auction information, including onsite inspection opportunities, you can visit IronHorseAuction.com or contact Broker/Auctioneer Jason Dolph, CCIM, at 704-502-0388.
Contact
Iron Horse Auction Co. Inc.Contact
Jason Dolph
704-502-0388
https://www.ironhorseauction.com/
Jason Dolph
704-502-0388
https://www.ironhorseauction.com/
Categories