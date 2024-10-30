Concierge Care Advisors and SeniorLife.AI Join Forces to Improve Mobility, Reduce Fall Risk, and Transform Senior Care Delivery

Concierge Care Advisors and SeniorLife.AI announce an exclusive partnership in Washington, leveraging AI technology to enhance senior mobility and reduce fall risks. This collaboration empowers healthcare providers, senior living communities, and health systems with real-time insights and proactive care tools. SeniorLife.AI’s platform improves outcomes, reduces hospital readmissions, and promotes independence, transforming care across multiple settings.