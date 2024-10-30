Concierge Care Advisors and SeniorLife.AI Join Forces to Improve Mobility, Reduce Fall Risk, and Transform Senior Care Delivery
Concierge Care Advisors and SeniorLife.AI announce an exclusive partnership in Washington, leveraging AI technology to enhance senior mobility and reduce fall risks. This collaboration empowers healthcare providers, senior living communities, and health systems with real-time insights and proactive care tools. SeniorLife.AI’s platform improves outcomes, reduces hospital readmissions, and promotes independence, transforming care across multiple settings.
Seattle, WA, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Concierge Care Advisors, Washington’s premier senior care and transitions agency, and SeniorLife.AI, an FDA-approved, HIPAA-compliant diagnostic platform, are thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership in the state of Washington that redefines senior care delivery benefiting from advanced AI technology.
This innovative collaboration empowers healthcare providers, senior living communities, and health systems with actionable insights into mobility challenges and fall risks, further enhancing personalized care plans accessible through a user-friendly app.
SeniorLife.AI’s vision-based technology tracks multiple dynamic and functional metrics to analyze movement, offering real-time assessments and monitoring. Health systems and payers can leverage this solution to proactively identify at-risk patients or members, while healthcare professionals gain objective tools for precise fall risk assessments and interventions.
By using these insights, providers can develop proactive, customized interventions that enhance mobility, prevent injuries, reduce hospital readmissions, and improve health outcomes. In a two-year study of 1,223 seniors in Japan, this technology demonstrated a 49% improvement in balance and a 58% reduction in fall incidents.
Transforming Care for Multiple Settings:
SeniorLife.AI’s platform is designed to fit seamlessly into various care environments:
-Health Systems and Payers: Predict and prevent falls among patients and members, reducing costly readmissions and improving quality of care.
-Healthcare Professionals: Gain a precise diagnostic tool for monitoring and addressing mobility challenges, enhancing treatment plans for seniors under their care.
-Senior Living Communities: Prevent falls, improve resident well-being, and deliver data-backed care plans that evolve with residents' needs.
Families also benefit from knowing that their loved ones’ progress is closely monitored with personalized care adjustments as needed, giving them peace of mind.
A Shared Vision for Smarter, Proactive Care:
“We closely work with hospitals, families, in-home care, and assisted living communities and serve as the connective tissue that ensures seniors do not fall between the cracks and that they receive the care they need,” said Marc Lily, CEO of Concierge Care Advisors. “This cutting-edge technology will help our partners address the number one issue facing seniors as they age. Prevention will improve quality of life and reduce costs across the system. We are proud to play our part in using and introducing our partners to this valuable and game-changing technology.”
Dr. Brian Ferris, a Concierge Care Advisors’ Physicians Advisory Board member, emphasized this technology's importance from a medical and surgical perspective: "This revolutionary platform gives healthcare providers an unprecedented ability to assess and address real-time, practical mobility challenges before they escalate into critical issues. Having a tool like SeniorLife.AI in place ensures that healthcare interventions are timely, targeted, and impactful. Therefore it promotes personalized, patient-centered care and aligns with the future of medicine—where prevention, real-time data, and proactive care are the cornerstones of effective senior care.”
“We’re excited to partner with Concierge Care Advisors, the top senior care agency in Washington, which is renowned for its healthcare-driven model and deep knowledge of best practices in protecting seniors,” says Ash Roy, Founder & Co-CEO of SeniorLife.AI, “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to improving care outcomes and supporting the people who matter most. With their expertise and influence, we are confident that SeniorLife.AI will be a game-changer in enhancing mobility, independence, and overall well-being.”
Concierge Care Advisors’ Senior Living Advisors have already integrated SeniorLife.AI into their intake process, giving caregivers and healthcare professionals a new level of insight into patient status, enabling more accurate interventions, and reducing hospital readmissions.
Free Trial- Learn More:
Learn more and try a free trial of SeniorLife.AI to discover how this tool is revolutionizing senior care with cutting-edge AI diagnostics that improve patient outcomes and reduce fall risks.
About Concierge Care Advisors:
Concierge Care Advisors simplifies the complexities of senior care transitions—from independent living and assisted living to in-home skilled care and nursing homes. As the Pacific Northwest’s leading senior care experts, our certified Senior Living Advisors help families find the right care solutions at no cost.
About SeniorLife.AI:
SeniorLife.AI is a clinically certified, FDA-approved platform that leverages vision AI technology to assess mobility, prevent falls, and deliver real-time insights. By generating personalized care plans and reducing hospital readmissions, SeniorLife.AI empowers healthcare professionals, health systems, and senior living providers to enhance outcomes and improve the quality of life for older adults.
Contact
Jennifer Melville, Director of Marketing
757-630-2142
https://conciergecareadvisors.com/
