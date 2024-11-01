In Honor of National Epilepsy Month, Inventor of the Sports Bra, Lisa Lindahl, Releases Audiobook of “Unleash the Girls,” Highlighting Groundbreaking Invention
In “Unleash the Girls,” Lisa Lindahl—sports bra inventor and epilepsy advocate—shares her journey of overcoming the chronic condition to revolutionize women’s sports. Diagnosed with epilepsy at age four, Lisa credits her illness with fostering creativity and resilience. Her invention spawned a 9-billion-dollar global industry, transformed athletic wear, and empowered women worldwide. In celebration of National Epilepsy Month, the audiobook version of this inspiring memoir is now available.
Charleston, SC, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month, and there’s no better time to recognize how chronic illness can be a catalyst for transformation. Lisa Lindahl, inventor of the sports bra, a disability advocate, and an inductee into the National Inventors Hall of Fame, is doing just that with the release of the audiobook version of her acclaimed book, “Unleash the Girls: The Untold Story of the Invention of the Sports Bra and How It Changed the World (And Me).” Diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of four, Lisa defied the odds, turning her disability and its challenges into a source for creativity, resilience, and groundbreaking entrepreneurship.
Optioned for film and a #1 Amazon best seller in three categories, “Unleash the Girls” takes readers on a transformative journey, not just through the invention of the Jogbra in 1977, but through Lisa’s own personal evolution. From grappling with epileptic seizures to becoming a pivotal figure in American sports and feminism, she reminds readers that chronic illness can be more than simply a roadblock—it can be a stepping stone to greatness.
“In ‘Unleash the Girls,’ Lindahl weaves a narrative that is both intimate and topical…about changing the world through fearless innovation,” writes Publishers Weekly. Lisa not only chronicles the technical innovation that forever changed women’s athletics but also explores how her disability shaped her entrepreneurial spirit. As she notes, epilepsy—and chronic illness in general—taught her creative problem-solving and adaptability, traits that fueled her success.
The sports bra, which was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2022 was more than just a piece of athletic wear. It revolutionized women’s sports and became a feminist icon. The Smithsonian National Museum of American History has archived Lisa’s company’s prototypes, files, videos and photographs. “The introduction of the sports bra did more than improve athletes’ performances. It represented a revolution in ready-to-wear clothing, and for many women athletes, past, present, and future, it actually made sports possible,” says Smithsonian archivist Cathy Keen.
November’s National Epilepsy Month provides the perfect opportunity to shine a light on the importance of advocacy, as Lisa’s work reminds people that having a chronic illness doesn’t mean giving up on life, love, or career ambitions. Through “Unleash the Girls,” she shares how embracing the challenges of epilepsy helped her pioneer a product that enabled women to step into new realms of fitness and empowerment, opening doors that once seemed impossible to enter.
Praised by Kirkus Reviews as “an inspiring business memoir” and “engrossing account of the entrepreneur—and the bra—that changed women’s sports,” “Unleash the Girls” invites readers to learn how Lisa’s journey as an epileptic led to her becoming one of the most influential female inventors in history.
Lisa Lindahl’s story is not just about innovation—it’s about breaking barriers and overcoming adversity, one creative idea at a time. Join Lisa as she celebrates her achievements during National Epilepsy Month by sharing the story behind the invention that changed women’s athletics forever.
About Lisa Lindahl
Lisa Lindahl is the inventor of the sports bra, a Hall of Fame inductee, author and a disability advocate. Diagnosed with epilepsy at a young age, she defied expectations and pioneered a product that revolutionized women’s sports and fashion. In addition to her entrepreneurial work, Lisa is a visual artist, writer, and author of “Beauty as Action,” a book focused on creating positive change through the power of beauty.
Learn more about Lisa Lindahl and her work at www.lisalindahl.com.
Book Details
Title: Unleash the Girls: The Untold Story of the Invention of the Sports Bra and How It Changed the World (And Me)
Editing, design and distribution: Bublish
Audiobook ISBN: 9781647048525, Price $19.99
Paperback ISBN: 9781950282432, Price: $22.99
Hardcover ISBN: 9781647040062, Price: $27.99
Ebook ISBN: 9781950282449, Price: $7.99
About Bublish, Inc.
Bublish is a leading provider of publishing services. Find out more at bublish.com.
