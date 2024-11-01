In Honor of National Epilepsy Month, Inventor of the Sports Bra, Lisa Lindahl, Releases Audiobook of “Unleash the Girls,” Highlighting Groundbreaking Invention

In “Unleash the Girls,” Lisa Lindahl—sports bra inventor and epilepsy advocate—shares her journey of overcoming the chronic condition to revolutionize women’s sports. Diagnosed with epilepsy at age four, Lisa credits her illness with fostering creativity and resilience. Her invention spawned a 9-billion-dollar global industry, transformed athletic wear, and empowered women worldwide. In celebration of National Epilepsy Month, the audiobook version of this inspiring memoir is now available.