Newly released Digital Booklet, "Fencing From Your Brain's Point of View," is a Practical and Informational Journal for Youth Fencers Experiencing Mental Blocks
"Fencing From Your Brain's Point of View" by Zara Pehlivani, explores the stressors of competitive fencing, performance anxiety and motivation. Understanding brain functions can help youth fencers and their families unlock solutions — from nutrition and sleep to mindfulness and breaks — for mental challenges. It is important to understand and remember that experiencing mental challenges does not imply that you are at fault, that something is wrong with you, or that you have no potential.
Las Vegas, NV, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Fencing From Your Brain's Point of View” is a compelling read that contains two voices. One is reporting the subjective psychological experience of what it is like to be an athlete in an individual sport - it requires physical training, discipline, dedication, inspiration, and self–regulation. The other, however, is the objective voice of neuroscience, which informs the reader about the mechanisms of the brain and psyche which regulate the processing of incoming information, the perception of oneself, of the opponent, and of the inner voice, and the difficulties which the young and developing athletes may encounter on their path.
The book is in a distilled form, and the information is communicated in a focused and concentrated manner - as a skilled swordsman would approach it. It is for this reason that the principles and sharings in the book can be applied and adapted to any individual sport of a highly competitive nature.
Additionally, at the end of the book, we find a diary with semi-structured sections that each reader may use as a compass, to describe and track their own experience of motivation, distress, associative flow, and general development. Precisely because the book communicates objective mechanisms but leaves it to the individual reader to adapt the information to their development, the book can also help families who wish to support the development of their fencers.
Martin V. Kolev PhD
www.fencingfromyourbrainspov.com
The book is in a distilled form, and the information is communicated in a focused and concentrated manner - as a skilled swordsman would approach it. It is for this reason that the principles and sharings in the book can be applied and adapted to any individual sport of a highly competitive nature.
Additionally, at the end of the book, we find a diary with semi-structured sections that each reader may use as a compass, to describe and track their own experience of motivation, distress, associative flow, and general development. Precisely because the book communicates objective mechanisms but leaves it to the individual reader to adapt the information to their development, the book can also help families who wish to support the development of their fencers.
Martin V. Kolev PhD
www.fencingfromyourbrainspov.com
Contact
Martin KolevContact
702-518-4774
702-518-4774
Categories