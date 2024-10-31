Newly released Digital Booklet, "Fencing From Your Brain's Point of View," is a Practical and Informational Journal for Youth Fencers Experiencing Mental Blocks

"Fencing From Your Brain's Point of View" by Zara Pehlivani, explores the stressors of competitive fencing, performance anxiety and motivation. Understanding brain functions can help youth fencers and their families unlock solutions — from nutrition and sleep to mindfulness and breaks — for mental challenges. It is important to understand and remember that experiencing mental challenges does not imply that you are at fault, that something is wrong with you, or that you have no potential.