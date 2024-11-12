Aaronde Entertainment Launches Digital Film Funding Platform to Support Independent Film
Production Company Introduces New Funding Model Through Frames for Films Initiative.
Sacramento, CA, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Aaronde Entertainment, an independent film production company, today announced the launch of Frames for Films (framesforfilms.com), a new funding platform designed to support the company's upcoming slate of independent films. The platform, developed by Aaronde's head of production Mike Stahl, introduces an alternative funding model that combines digital advertising with film financing. The platform will launch November 26, 2024.
The initiative comes as Aaronde Entertainment prepares for the 2025 Lionsgate release of its latest production, "Capps Crossing: Wrong Side of Dead." The company has structured the platform to divide its homepage into 10,000 individual advertising spaces, with proceeds directly supporting Aaronde's film development pipeline.
"Independent film financing remains a significant challenge in today's market," says Mike Stahl, whose current project "Capps Crossing: Wrong Side of Dead" features Beverly D'Angelo and Sabina Gadecki. "This platform represents one component of Aaronde Entertainment's broader strategy to diversify our funding sources for upcoming productions."
The company will maintain all advertisements for a minimum of five years, with space allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Each advertising space costs $100, and participants receive placement on both the main grid and a dedicated sponsor page.
The funding initiative aligns with Aaronde Entertainment's mission to develop sustainable financing models for independent film production. The company plans to apply this funding structure to its upcoming slate of projects, beginning with development scheduled for late 2024.
"As we prepare for the release of 'Wrong Side of Dead,' this platform will help support our next phase of production," notes Stahl. "Raising funding for films has become more difficult in the current economic environment. We decided to try something different to take the risk away for investors."
For more information about the initiative, visit framesforfilms.com.
About Aaronde Entertainment:
Aaronde Entertainment specializes in independent film production, with over a decade of experience in the industry. The company's latest production, "Capps Crossing: Wrong Side of Dead," starring Beverly D'Angelo and Sabina Gadecki, is scheduled for release through Lionsgate in 2025.
The initiative comes as Aaronde Entertainment prepares for the 2025 Lionsgate release of its latest production, "Capps Crossing: Wrong Side of Dead." The company has structured the platform to divide its homepage into 10,000 individual advertising spaces, with proceeds directly supporting Aaronde's film development pipeline.
"Independent film financing remains a significant challenge in today's market," says Mike Stahl, whose current project "Capps Crossing: Wrong Side of Dead" features Beverly D'Angelo and Sabina Gadecki. "This platform represents one component of Aaronde Entertainment's broader strategy to diversify our funding sources for upcoming productions."
The company will maintain all advertisements for a minimum of five years, with space allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Each advertising space costs $100, and participants receive placement on both the main grid and a dedicated sponsor page.
The funding initiative aligns with Aaronde Entertainment's mission to develop sustainable financing models for independent film production. The company plans to apply this funding structure to its upcoming slate of projects, beginning with development scheduled for late 2024.
"As we prepare for the release of 'Wrong Side of Dead,' this platform will help support our next phase of production," notes Stahl. "Raising funding for films has become more difficult in the current economic environment. We decided to try something different to take the risk away for investors."
For more information about the initiative, visit framesforfilms.com.
About Aaronde Entertainment:
Aaronde Entertainment specializes in independent film production, with over a decade of experience in the industry. The company's latest production, "Capps Crossing: Wrong Side of Dead," starring Beverly D'Angelo and Sabina Gadecki, is scheduled for release through Lionsgate in 2025.
Contact
Aaronde EntertainmentContact
Mike Stahl
916-521-2050
https://framesforfilms.com
Mike Stahl
916-521-2050
https://framesforfilms.com
Multimedia
Categories