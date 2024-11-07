Introducing the Beauty and Wellness Industry’s Best-Kept Secret: jeuje.me
A Private Membership Platform Connecting Top-Tier Beauty Artists and Wellness Professionals with Elite Clientele
Orange County, CA, November 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- www.jeuje.me is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its exclusive private membership platform, designed to connect top independent beauty and wellness artists with elite clientele through concierge-level service. Launching in December 2024, Jeuje.me offers an elevated experience that brings freedom, flexibility, and luxury to both members and providers in a seamless, on-demand platform.
“At Jeuje.me, we’re creating a unique world that combines exclusivity with ultimate ease, where esteemed artists and wellness professionals can connect with clients anytime, anywhere. We’re excited to give our providers and members the freedom to travel while enjoying unparalleled beauty and wellness services designed to fit perfectly into their lives, no matter where they are. Jeuje.me brings peace of mind, knowing we’re there to handle every beauty and wellness need with concierge-level care and elegance,” said Natalie Foley, Jeuje® Co-founder and CEO.
Led by three dynamic visionaries — Julia Gonzales, celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist; Natalie Foley, an accomplished brand executive specializing in customer experience and operational excellence, and Forbes-noted entrepreneur Jeremy Jacobs — Jeuje.me is transforming the beauty and wellness industry with a member-driven experience that sets a new standard for convenience and sophistication.
In anticipation of its December launch, Jeuje.me will be hosting an exclusive event in early November in Southern California, offering attendees an inside look at the platform’s world-class features and a preview of the extraordinary services to come.
Step into the world of Jeuje.me – where beauty, wellness, and exclusivity converge effortlessly.
For additional information or to request an invitation to the November event, please email: info@jeuje.me.
About Jeuje®
Jeuje.me is a first-of-its-kind, private membership platform bringing premier beauty and wellness experiences to elite clientele worldwide. Founded by Julia Gonzales and Natalie Foley, Jeuje.me combines unparalleled luxury with ultimate convenience, creating a concierge-style service that moves with its members wherever they go.
