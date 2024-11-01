Bartinder App Launched to Streamline Bartender Hiring for Bars, Restaurants, and Private Events

Bartinder, a new app for hiring bartenders, connects bars and restaurants with skilled bartenders quickly and easily. Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, Bartinder offers a streamlined solution with searchable profiles, real-time availability, and secure payments. Ideal for meeting last-minute staffing needs, Bartinder simplifies hiring for business owners.