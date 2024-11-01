Bartinder App Launched to Streamline Bartender Hiring for Bars, Restaurants, and Private Events
Bartinder, a new app for hiring bartenders, connects bars and restaurants with skilled bartenders quickly and easily. Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, Bartinder offers a streamlined solution with searchable profiles, real-time availability, and secure payments. Ideal for meeting last-minute staffing needs, Bartinder simplifies hiring for business owners.
Raleigh, NC, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bartinder, a new app now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, is designed to support the diverse staffing needs of the hospitality industry, including bars, restaurants, and private event planners. Bartinder allows business owners and event organizers to quickly connect with skilled bartenders, providing a practical staffing solution for occasions ranging from busy bar nights to high-end events.
For event planners and private hosts, Bartinder provides access to bartenders with varied expertise, from craft cocktails to high-volume service, ensuring that any event is staffed by professionals suited to its specific demands. Bartender profiles feature experience, skills, and client reviews, allowing hiring managers and hosts to make informed decisions with confidence.
Bartinder’s pricing model is flexible, offering budget-friendly options for employers, while also allowing bartenders to list rates that reflect their skills and availability, making it an attractive option for both parties. “We wanted to create a tool that empowers businesses, event planners, and bartenders alike,” says Gary Washington, CEO of Bartinder. “By providing a quick, efficient way to connect skilled professionals with job opportunities, Bartinder supports quality service for every occasion.”
How Bartinder Works:
Search and Filter: Users can browse local bartenders by skills, experience, and specialties relevant to specific events.
Direct Booking: Employers and hosts can book bartenders directly, confirming details in minutes.
Reliable Profiles: Real-time availability, verified reviews, and detailed profiles offer assurance and flexibility.
Bartinder is free to download with customizable pricing options for employers and job listings, connecting establishments with quality bartending talent.
About Bartinder:
Bartinder is a hospitality-focused app that connects bars, restaurants, event planners, and private hosts with skilled bartenders, offering a seamless approach to staffing for any occasion.
For event planners and private hosts, Bartinder provides access to bartenders with varied expertise, from craft cocktails to high-volume service, ensuring that any event is staffed by professionals suited to its specific demands. Bartender profiles feature experience, skills, and client reviews, allowing hiring managers and hosts to make informed decisions with confidence.
Bartinder’s pricing model is flexible, offering budget-friendly options for employers, while also allowing bartenders to list rates that reflect their skills and availability, making it an attractive option for both parties. “We wanted to create a tool that empowers businesses, event planners, and bartenders alike,” says Gary Washington, CEO of Bartinder. “By providing a quick, efficient way to connect skilled professionals with job opportunities, Bartinder supports quality service for every occasion.”
How Bartinder Works:
Search and Filter: Users can browse local bartenders by skills, experience, and specialties relevant to specific events.
Direct Booking: Employers and hosts can book bartenders directly, confirming details in minutes.
Reliable Profiles: Real-time availability, verified reviews, and detailed profiles offer assurance and flexibility.
Bartinder is free to download with customizable pricing options for employers and job listings, connecting establishments with quality bartending talent.
About Bartinder:
Bartinder is a hospitality-focused app that connects bars, restaurants, event planners, and private hosts with skilled bartenders, offering a seamless approach to staffing for any occasion.
Contact
Bartinder LLCContact
Gary Washington
888-810-0009
www.thebartinderapp.com
Gary Washington
888-810-0009
www.thebartinderapp.com
Categories