Do Something-Philadelphia: "It's Time to Vote, Now!"
Importance of Generating Historically High Levels of Voter Turnout, especially in Philadelphia's and Pennsylvania's Black and Brown Communities, to Ensure a Victory for the Harris/Walz Ticket, and to Secure Voter Rights and Economic Opportunity
Jordan, one of Pennsylvania's highest-ranking state legislators, will be joined during the podcast, by Black and Brown Media Owners, and by the CEO of Black-Owned Communications Firm, Millennium 3 Management, and Podcast Host Patricia Marshall Harris, in Discussing How New, Social Media-Enhanced "Get Out The Vote (GOTV)" Strategies Can Increase Voter Turnout on E-Day, November 5, in Philadelphia's Historically Marginalized Communities.
Patricia Marshall Harris, host of the recently introduced Daily Audio Podcast (DAP) and the "Dishing with Patricia" video podcast which has amassed more than one million views since its launch three years ago, has announced that the last podcast episode in the miniseries "Do Something, Philadelphia," posted November 3, 2024, will include political observations from PA State Representative Jordan Harris – one of Pennsylvania's highest-ranking state legislators. Please visit the attached podcast links.
This episode has been facilitated by a historic, first-time, collaboration among Black and Brown media owners, U.S. Congressman Dwight Evans, and Millennium 3 Management CEO A. Bruce Crawley, concerned elected officials, diverse business owners, and community leaders, in Philadelphia. “It is designed to remind us all, of just why going out to cast our votes is so critical,” said Crawley, “if we are truly serious about wanting to protect and provide for our families, between regularly scheduled election dates.” Many of us have been led to believe that simply registering to vote is a sign that we have done our so-called "civic duty."
That has never been true.
This year it is clear that we can’t risk "sitting out" or "sleeping on" this election. The stakes, more now than ever, are just too high.
We must vote this year for the best, most qualified, candidate to be the next president of the United States of America. That candidate must also be the person with the most well-conceived plans for our medical, financial, and economic security. In our collective opinion, that candidate is Vice President Kamala Harris.
“We believe she is the only presidential candidate who has committed, among other things, to stop the runaway costs of food and other family necessities in our communities, and to curtail oppressive rental increases by greedy landlords,” said Harris about Vice President Kamala Harris.
“We also, certainly, want to be sure to vote into office the only candidate who has specifically committed to protecting our families’ access to affordable health care,” added Catharine Hicks, Publisher of the Philadelphia Sunday Sun.
In addition, Vice President Harris is the only presidential candidate who has committed to propose that the government increase what has been a standard $5,000 tax credit for new small businesses, to $50,000, in recognition of the fact that the average cost to start a small business already stands at $40,000.
“In summary,” added Al Dia owner Hernan Guaracao, “We have come together to remind you that we can no longer think of politics as a 'spectator sport.'" We must all commit now, more than we ever have in the past, to be a part of the city-wide voter turnout numbers we need on Election Day to ensure that the government, at every level, will finally work in a targeted way to deliver the support we have long needed in the years to come.
It’s important that once the election has been successfully won, our community members will also commit to helping us measure the manner in which those promises are fulfilled by the winning candidates.
If we are serious about achieving the desired electoral outcomes we have been focused on, we must place a top priority on getting the word out to our friends and encouraging them to volunteer to encourage their neighbors, to “show up and show out” to assist in all their local GOTV efforts, leading up through November 5.
It is the only way we can successfully vote into office the presidential candidate who has expressed a commitment to developing $25,000 in down payment assistance for assisting first-time home buyers to cover related costs, in what has been an extremely high-priced housing environment for obtaining the home they have long wanted to acquire for their spouses, their children, and dependent elders.
If we are interested in protecting reproductive health services and providing critical support to continue Medicare and Social Security benefits for our families, we need to recognize that Vice President Kamala Harris is the only one of the top two candidates who is committed to seeing that these things will be done.
Catharine Hicks, publisher of Philadelphia's Black-owned Sunday Sun newspaper– another founding member of the new collaboration of Philadelphia's Black and Brown media outlets– had a prior engagement and was unable to participate in the most recent taping but was an integral factor in the cultivation and execution of the miniseries.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4cKntLvYRXHVv7ZugzYC5g?si=A7DEzPBzQLWVzNdShX7sew
For additional information, please contact:
Contact: A. Bruce Crawley
Tel: 215-751-0140
abcrawley@m3mpr.com
Patricia Marshall Harris
215-219-0741
https://www.classie-essential-nutrition.com/dishing-with-patricia-podcast
Pmarshallharris@m3mpr.com
Photo 1
Participating in the recent “Do Something" podcast tapings were (left to right): Anthony Fullard, President, West Powelton Development Inc.; Catharine Hicks, publisher, Philadelphia Sunday Sun News Paper; Sherri Darden, Owner and Publisher, Scoop USA Media; Hernán Guaracao, Publisher and CEO, AL DÍA
Photo 2
Left to Right: A. Bruce Crawley CEO and President Millennium 3, (Middle Right) Congressman Dwight Evans represents Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District. (Far Right) Patricia Marshall Harris, Host, Dishing with Patricia “DAP.”
Photo 3
Left to Right: (Left) Sherri Darden, Owner and Publisher, Scoop USA Media; (Right) Catharine Hicks, publisher, Philadelphia Sunday Sun News Paper.