Napa’s Hourglass Winery Goes 100% Solar with Solarcraft Installation
SolarCraft, a premier provider of solar energy solutions in Napa, Sonoma, and Marin counties for over 40 years, proudly announces the completion of a 127 kW solar power system at the Hourglass Winery, located along Napa Valley's renowned Silverado Trail.
Novato, CA, November 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hourglass has reached a pivotal milestone in its sustainability journey by partnering with SolarCraft to fully convert its winery operations to 100% renewable energy while savings thousands in utility bills.
Founder Jeff Smith notes, “We take land stewardship seriously. The push for 100% renewable energy dovetails our efforts to build within LEEDS parameters, organically farm, dramatically improve water efficiency, and reduce our overall carbon footprint.”
The new photovoltaic solar system, designed and engineered by SolarCraft, is installed on a custom-built canopy over the wine making facilities. Newly rebuilt after the devastating Glass Fire of 2020 – the sleek, cantilevered roof blends seamlessly with the mountain, providing shelter for the fermentation tanks, proudly on display as guests enter the property. Jeff Smith continued, “Our post fire recovery was particularly challenging, but SolarCraft relieved a huge burden. They were seamless to work with in the planning and implementation of the system at a time we were stretched very thin. They did the heavy lifting, and we will reap the benefits of this for years to come.”
The transition to solar energy underscores Hourglass’s dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices in the winemaking industry. The newly installed solar panels are expected to produce 210,913 kWh annually, which will offset 147 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) every year. This is equivalent to removing over 376,836 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle, saving 341 barrels of oil, or the carbon sequestered by 172 acres of trees in one year.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for 40 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 9,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.
About Hourglass Winery
Hourglass is a small multi-generational family winery in Napa Valley with a reputation for crafting exceptional, estate-driven, limited-production Cabernet Sauvignon. It was founded in the 1990s by Jeff Smith, who took over farming the vineyard that his father Ned had planted in the 1970s. For many years their entire production was from the single 4 acre Hourglass Estate Vineyard just north of St. Helena. Today they own two vineyards – the original Hourglass Estate Vineyard (purchased in 1976) and the Blueline Estate Vineyard in the Calistoga sub appellation (purchased in 2006). Tours & tastings can be arranged by appointment only at www.hourglasswine.com.
Founder Jeff Smith notes, “We take land stewardship seriously. The push for 100% renewable energy dovetails our efforts to build within LEEDS parameters, organically farm, dramatically improve water efficiency, and reduce our overall carbon footprint.”
The new photovoltaic solar system, designed and engineered by SolarCraft, is installed on a custom-built canopy over the wine making facilities. Newly rebuilt after the devastating Glass Fire of 2020 – the sleek, cantilevered roof blends seamlessly with the mountain, providing shelter for the fermentation tanks, proudly on display as guests enter the property. Jeff Smith continued, “Our post fire recovery was particularly challenging, but SolarCraft relieved a huge burden. They were seamless to work with in the planning and implementation of the system at a time we were stretched very thin. They did the heavy lifting, and we will reap the benefits of this for years to come.”
The transition to solar energy underscores Hourglass’s dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices in the winemaking industry. The newly installed solar panels are expected to produce 210,913 kWh annually, which will offset 147 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) every year. This is equivalent to removing over 376,836 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle, saving 341 barrels of oil, or the carbon sequestered by 172 acres of trees in one year.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for 40 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 9,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.
About Hourglass Winery
Hourglass is a small multi-generational family winery in Napa Valley with a reputation for crafting exceptional, estate-driven, limited-production Cabernet Sauvignon. It was founded in the 1990s by Jeff Smith, who took over farming the vineyard that his father Ned had planted in the 1970s. For many years their entire production was from the single 4 acre Hourglass Estate Vineyard just north of St. Helena. Today they own two vineyards – the original Hourglass Estate Vineyard (purchased in 1976) and the Blueline Estate Vineyard in the Calistoga sub appellation (purchased in 2006). Tours & tastings can be arranged by appointment only at www.hourglasswine.com.
Contact
SolarCraftContact
Kim Burnett
415-382-7717
www.solarcraft.com
Kim Burnett
415-382-7717
www.solarcraft.com
Categories