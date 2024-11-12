10th Anniversary of National Apprenticeship Week: Celebrating a Decade of Engagement, Expansion, and Innovation Through Registered Apprenticeship Programs
National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) 2024, from Nov. 17–23, marks a decade of growth for Registered Apprenticeship (RA) programs. Celebrating "10 Years of Engagement, Expansion, and Innovation," NAW showcases RA's role in workforce development, diversity, and inclusion. Highlights include MSG’s Apprenticeship Accelerator at Ivy Tech Community College on Nov. 18, aimed at advancing women's roles in high-demand fields like supply chain and early childhood education.
Indianapolis, IN, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) 2024, held this year from Nov. 17–23, commemorates a decade of extraordinary growth, engagement, and innovation in Registered Apprenticeship (RA) programs across the United States. Since NAW’s inception in 2014, thousands of events have connected jobseekers and employers, highlighting the transformative impacts of RA programs on building sustainable careers, strengthening industries, and advancing racial and gender equity in the workforce.
In celebration of the 10th anniversary, NAW 2024’s theme, “10 Years of Engagement, Expansion, and Innovation,” underscores the critical role RA programs play in equipping the U.S. workforce with the skills and opportunities needed for long-term success. Employers, industry representatives, labor organizations, educational institutions, and federal, state, and local government agencies nationwide are hosting events to showcase the achievements of RA programs and their continued impact on local communities and industries. This year, NAW events will follow themes highlighting the diverse benefits of apprenticeships. Among the highlights is Women in Apprenticeship Day on Thursday, Nov. 21, featuring initiatives to increase female representation across high-demand fields.
The Manhattan Strategy Group LLC (MSG) is excited to participate in NAW by hosting the Advancing Women in the Workforce Apprenticeship Accelerator at Ivy Tech Community College Lawrenceburg, Riverfront Campus. Through MSG’s Supply Chain Automation Workforce Hub (SCA Workforce Hub)—a U.S. Department of Labor-funded industry intermediary—MSG brings together employers, educational institutions, and workforce organizations to develop customized RA training solutions in supply chain automation and advanced manufacturing. This Accelerator is also sponsored by Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD), Ivy Tech Community College, and the Early Childhood Workforce Connector (ECWC) at WRMA, Inc. also a DOL-funded industry intermediary. The event will provide a forum for industry leaders, educators, and workforce organizations to discuss expanding women’s career pathways in high-demand sectors like supply chain, manufacturing, hospitality, and early childhood education.
“National Apprenticeship Week’s 10th anniversary is a celebration of Registered Apprenticeship programs’ unifying power to build a highly skilled workforce that meets industry demands,” said SCA Workforce Hub Project Manager James Price. “The Advancing Women in the Workforce Apprenticeship Accelerator will highlight the opportunities RA programs create for women and support our goal of fostering a skilled, diverse workforce. It’s a chance to empower individuals to find meaningful, well-paying careers while addressing workforce needs in crucial sectors.”
Marjorie Cohen, ECWC Project Manager, added, “RA programs in early childhood education (ECE) provide career development and advancement for early educators while also increasing access to high-quality child care for the local workforce, especially working moms. ECE is the workforce behind the workforce. We’re excited to be part of an event focused on advancing opportunities for women in apprenticeship!”
Event Details:
What: Apprenticeship Accelerator: Advancing Women in the Workforce
When: November 18, 2024
Where: Ivy Tech Community College Lawrenceburg, Riverfront Campus, Indiana
Sponsors: Indiana DWD, Ivy Tech Community College, MSG, and the ECWC at WRMA, Inc.
Who Should Attend: Industry leaders, educators, employers, RA sponsors, workforce development organizations, and anyone interested in enhancing opportunities for women in RA programs.
To Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/apprenticeship-accelerator-advancing-women-in-the-workforce-tickets-955882820247
About The Manhattan Strategy Group LLC
MSG is an innovative management and social sciences consulting firm dedicated to advancing programs and fostering positive social change. Our social capitalism business philosophy accomplishes four primary objectives: (1) conscious leadership that inspires loyalty and high performance, (2) demonstrating a deep commitment by engaging in social issues beyond the client experience, (3) dedication to a values-based culture, and (4) belief in a higher purpose by giving back to the community. Our approach is rooted in liberty, equity, and justice, where success is the manifestation of connecting people to purpose, mission, and meaning.
Learn more about MSG’s SCA Workforce Hub and its available assistance for employers, educational institutions, and career seekers at www.scworkforcehub.com/resources.
This project has been funded, either wholly or in part, with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration, under Contract Number 1605C2-22-C-0008. The contents of this publication do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the U.S. Department of Labor, nor does mention of trade names, commercial products, or organizations imply endorsement of same by the U.S. government.
