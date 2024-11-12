10th Anniversary of National Apprenticeship Week: Celebrating a Decade of Engagement, Expansion, and Innovation Through Registered Apprenticeship Programs

National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) 2024, from Nov. 17–23, marks a decade of growth for Registered Apprenticeship (RA) programs. Celebrating "10 Years of Engagement, Expansion, and Innovation," NAW showcases RA's role in workforce development, diversity, and inclusion. Highlights include MSG’s Apprenticeship Accelerator at Ivy Tech Community College on Nov. 18, aimed at advancing women's roles in high-demand fields like supply chain and early childhood education.