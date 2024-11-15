Clearday Clubs Participates in University of Pennsylvania, Wharton Health Care Management Health Care Management Alumni Association Conference
San Antonio, TX, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Clearday Clubs provides an inspiring new kind of daytime destination for people with dementia or other lifestyle-limiting chronic health conditions. The company is pleased to announce that one of its Founders, James Walesa, participated on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton Healthcare Management Alumni Conference. The conference began on November 14, 2024, and ran through November 15, 2024. It will be held at the Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing.
Mr. Walesa participated on Friday, November 14, 2024, as a speaker and panelist in the session entitled “Innovations in Care of the Aging and Elderly,” Mr. Walesa said, “It is a true honor to participate in this program. The University of Pennsylvania Wharton School’s reputation is well known across the healthcare sector. The Clearday team has been working a long time on our care innovations, and this recognition is appreciated by the team.” Walesa also said, “The senior care industry is searching for solutions to care for the Senior Tsunami coming our country’s way. We believe Clearday Clubs’ pioneering affiliate program can be a solution to provide more care at a lower cost. I look forward to discussing how our work empowering caregivers makes for a better resident experience every day. Clearday is a pioneer developing innovative products and services to service senior living.”
About Clearday Clubs
Our membership-based Clearday Clubs™ is an inspiring new kind of daytime destination for those with dementia, Alzheimer’s or other lifestyle-limiting chronic health conditions. We designed the membership-based daytime-only Clearday Clubs model to enrich and uplift the lives of our members. The Clubs offer personalized member experience and attention-specialized cognitive therapies delivered via tablet, Smart TV or companion robotics.
About Wharton Health Care Management Alumni Association
The Wharton Health Care Management Alumni Association’s (WHCMAA) mission is to:
· support the Wharton Health Care Management program and its students;
· contribute to the lifelong learning of its membership;
· contribute to health care through service, leadership, and education.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Clearday's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. This release includes information from third sources from published reports providing such information and we have assumed the accuracy of such reports without independent investigation or inquiry. This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company.
Media Contact:
Eric Dusansky
504-381-4603
eric@inflectionpartnersllc.com
Mr. Walesa participated on Friday, November 14, 2024, as a speaker and panelist in the session entitled “Innovations in Care of the Aging and Elderly,” Mr. Walesa said, “It is a true honor to participate in this program. The University of Pennsylvania Wharton School’s reputation is well known across the healthcare sector. The Clearday team has been working a long time on our care innovations, and this recognition is appreciated by the team.” Walesa also said, “The senior care industry is searching for solutions to care for the Senior Tsunami coming our country’s way. We believe Clearday Clubs’ pioneering affiliate program can be a solution to provide more care at a lower cost. I look forward to discussing how our work empowering caregivers makes for a better resident experience every day. Clearday is a pioneer developing innovative products and services to service senior living.”
About Clearday Clubs
Our membership-based Clearday Clubs™ is an inspiring new kind of daytime destination for those with dementia, Alzheimer’s or other lifestyle-limiting chronic health conditions. We designed the membership-based daytime-only Clearday Clubs model to enrich and uplift the lives of our members. The Clubs offer personalized member experience and attention-specialized cognitive therapies delivered via tablet, Smart TV or companion robotics.
About Wharton Health Care Management Alumni Association
The Wharton Health Care Management Alumni Association’s (WHCMAA) mission is to:
· support the Wharton Health Care Management program and its students;
· contribute to the lifelong learning of its membership;
· contribute to health care through service, leadership, and education.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Clearday's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. This release includes information from third sources from published reports providing such information and we have assumed the accuracy of such reports without independent investigation or inquiry. This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company.
Media Contact:
Eric Dusansky
504-381-4603
eric@inflectionpartnersllc.com
Contact
Clearday ClubsContact
Eric Dusansky
504-381-4603
myclearday.com
Eric Dusansky
504-381-4603
myclearday.com
Categories