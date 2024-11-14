New Nonprofit It Takes A Tribe, Inc. Launches to Empower Indigenous Families in the Foster Care System
It Takes A Tribe, Inc. has launched as a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Indigenous families navigating the foster care system. With a mission to provide culturally sensitive advocacy, resources, and education. The organization works to protect family bonds, support reunification efforts, and ensure that Indigenous children remain connected to their cultural heritage.
Bargersville, IN, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- It Takes A Tribe, Inc. is pleased to announce its official launch as a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering Indigenous families as they navigate the foster care system. With a mission to provide culturally sensitive advocacy, resources, and education. It Takes A Tribe, Inc. seeks to protect and strengthen Indigenous family bonds and ensure that every Indigenous child has a safe and nurturing connection to their cultural heritage.
Indigenous families often face unique challenges within the foster care system, including limited access to culturally appropriate services, misunderstandings of cultural values, and separation from their communities. These obsticles can lead to the erosion of family ties and loss of cultural identity for Indigenous children. Recognizing the urgent need for advocacy and culturally competent resources, It Takes A Tribe, Inc. was founded to stand alongside Indigenous families, ensuring they the support and respect they need to thrive.
"Indigenous communities have a long history of resilience and strength, but the foster care process can be particularly challenging and, at times, isolating," said Kathryn Wasson, Co-Founder and Executive Director of It Takes A Tribe, Inc. "We are here to advocate for Indigenous families, to strengthen family bonds, and to help children remain connected to their roots, culture, and community."
It Takes A Tribe, Inc. offers a range of services, including legal advocacy, family reunification support, and culturally relevant counseling and education. By collaborating with tribal leaders, foster care professionals, and community partners, It Takes A Tribe, Inc. is committed to creating an equitable and inclusive system for Indigenous families. The organization's goal is to help Indigenous children maintain their cultural heritage and identity, which are essential for a healthy and connected future.
The organization welcomes partnerships and support from individuals, businesses, and foundations who share a commitment to preserving and honoring Indigenous identities within the foster care system. With additional support, It Takes A Tribe, Inc. aims to expand its programs and reach more families in need.
For more information about It Takes A Tribe, Inc. and how you can get involved or support our mission, please visit www.ittakesatribeinc.org.
