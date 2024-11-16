DesignerCon Partners with Meow Wolf, Superplastic, and Tao Group Hospitality for Exclusive After-Parties and Discounts During DesignerCon’s Las Vegas Debut
DesignerCon partners with Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart and Superplastic for exclusive discounts. DesignerCon partners with Tao Group Hospitality for DCon 21+ afterparties, allowing all DCon badge holders complimentary entry to TAO Nightclub, Hakkasan, Omnia, and Marquee nightclubs November 14-17.
Las Vegas, NV, November 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DesignerCon (DCon), the world’s premiere art, design and collectibles megashow, announced today it will expand its presence in Las Vegas this November, bringing a series of exclusive after-parties, immersive experiences, and discounts to an estimated 70,000 DesignerCon attendees. DCon has partnered with Superplastic, Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, and Tao Group Hospitality to provide exclusive offers, supplemental entertainment, and nightlife opportunities to attendees. DCon 2024 takes place at The Expo at World Market Center and makes its Las Vegas debut November 15-17.
At Las Vegas’ most eccentric arts and experience compound, AREA 15, Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart will headline the weekend’s nightlife offerings for DCon badge holders with an exclusive discount as DesignerCon wraps up its GA weekend show. On Sunday, November 17 from 7-11pm, all DesignerCon ticket holders will receive $20 off the award-winning installation as the Official DesignerCon After Party for DCon 2024. DesignerCon is thrilled to launch its first collaboration with immersive arts tastemakers Meow Wolf, inviting attendees to explore the mind-bending world of Omega Mart through a special, one-of-a-kind event. Badgeholders can acquire discounted tickets for the most mind-bending closing party at 7pm November 17 by visiting https://meow.wf/designer.
DesignerCon attendees can also enjoy 40% off select art toys at https://superplastic.co/ with code WELCOMEDCON now through Sunday, November 17 at 11:59pm PST. With the highly anticipated debut of Superplastic's one-of-a-kind immersive entertainment experience, the Dopeameme Institute for Pleasure Research (DIPR), just around the corner, this limited-time offer is the perfect opportunity to discover Superplastic's revolutionary offerings and elevate your collection with something truly extraordinary.
Adding to the excitement, Tao Group Hospitality is offering DesignerCon badge holders aged 21+ complimentary entry to afterparties at some of Las Vegas' most iconic nightclubs beginning at 10:30 p.m. each night from Thursday, November 14 through Sunday, November 17. Featuring world-class DJs and unforgettable venues, the lineup includes:
- Thursday, November 14: Kick-off Party at TAO Nightclub with DJ E-Rock
- Friday, November 15: Hakkasan Nightclub with DJ Drama
- Saturday, November 16: Omnia Nightclub with Loud Luxury
- Sunday, November 17: Marquee Nightclub with Four Color Zack
Fans who would like access to these nightlife opportunities can purchase their DesignerCon tickets at tickets.designercon.com. Tickets for VIP 3-day, GA 2-day, and GA 1-day passes are available, beginning at just $25.
Information for all DCon 2024 Nightlife offerings can be found at www.designercon.com/nightlife. If you are interested in partnering with DesignerCon, please visit sponsordcon.com.
About DesignerCon (DCon):
DesignerCon is an annual art and design convention that smashes together collectible toys and designer goods with urban, underground and pop art! DCon is over 300,000 sq. ft. and features over 700 vendors, art & custom shows, live demonstrations, and much more! The show coordinators strive to provide a fun, safe, comfortable environment for fans, artists, and vendors to meet. Join us at The Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas from November 15-17, 2024 for a weekend of fun, toys, and art.
About Superplastic:
Superplastic is a character-driven intellectual property company that creates synthetic celebrities with millions of followers worldwide and who appear in social media, music, gaming, high-end collectibles, fashion, animated entertainment, web3 and live experiences. The company sells tens of millions of dollars in real and virtual products annually, and has collaborated with Gucci, Fortnite, Mercedes-Benz, Tommy Hilfiger, Christie's Auction House, J. Balvin, Kidsuper, Pusha-T, Paris Hilton, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Vince Staples, Rico Nasty and more. For more information, visit superplastic.co or follow on Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube.
About Meow Wolf Omega Mart:
Get lost in (and beyond) aisles of whimsical products and difficult spills at Omega Mart. The mind-bending art exhibition from Santa Fe arts organization Meow Wolf invites “loyal shoppers” to explore beyond the store, “Where Reality Checks Out” and uncover interactive, inspirational artscapes from local and international artists. Keep your eyes peeled for the not-so-secret speakeasy.
About Tao Group Hospitality:
Tao Group Hospitality delivers distinctive culinary and premium entertainment experiences through its portfolio of restaurants, nightclubs, lounges, and daylife venues. Tao Group Hospitality acquired Hakkasan Group in April 2021. The combined company operates over 90 branded locations in over 20 markets across four continents and features a collection of widely recognized hospitality brands. These include TAO, Hakkasan, OMNIA, Marquee, LAVO, Beauty & Essex, Wet Republic, Yauatcha, Ling Ling, Cathédrale, Little Sister, The Highlight Room, Sake No Hana, Jewel, Crane Club and more. Tao Group Hospitality is part of Mohari Hospitality, a global investment firm with a focus in luxury lifestyle and hospitality investments.
Media Contact
liz@tagpr.com
michaelgoldberg21@gmail.com
