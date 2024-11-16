DesignerCon Partners with Meow Wolf, Superplastic, and Tao Group Hospitality for Exclusive After-Parties and Discounts During DesignerCon’s Las Vegas Debut

DesignerCon partners with Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart and Superplastic for exclusive discounts. DesignerCon partners with Tao Group Hospitality for DCon 21+ afterparties, allowing all DCon badge holders complimentary entry to TAO Nightclub, Hakkasan, Omnia, and Marquee nightclubs November 14-17.