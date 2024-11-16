The Mortgage Calculator Delivers Real-Time Jumbo Loan Rates with Over 5,000 Loan Program Options
The Mortgage Calculator now offers live jumbo loan rates updated in real time across 5,000+ loan programs. Borrowers can access competitive solutions for high-value properties, including full documentation and Non-QM options tailored to self-employed individuals.
Miami, FL, November 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Mortgage Calculator, a licensed lender, has expanded its jumbo loan offerings with real-time rate integration across more than 5,000 unique loan programs. Jumbo loans, which exceed conventional loan limits set by government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), are a vital tool for financing luxury homes and high-value properties. The Mortgage Calculator’s platform combines competitive pricing with innovative tools to simplify the lending process for borrowers.
Jumbo loans are ideal for financing properties that exceed the conforming loan limits established by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). These limits typically vary by location, with the ceiling in most high-cost areas set at $1,089,300 for 2024. Jumbo loans are considered non-conforming mortgages, requiring more flexible and customized solutions.
Key Features of Jumbo Loan Programs at The Mortgage Calculator:
Live Rates for 5,000+ Programs: Real-time rate updates for all jumbo loan options ensure borrowers have access to the most current market conditions.
Full Documentation and Non-QM Options: Includes traditional full-doc loans and flexible Non-QM solutions such as bank statement loans, 1099 loans, profit and loss statement loans, and asset-based loans.
Tailored Financial Solutions: Suitable for financing primary residences, second homes, and investment properties.
“Access to live rates across thousands of loan programs gives borrowers unparalleled transparency,” said Jose Gonzalez, CSO of The Mortgage Calculator. “Whether seeking a full-doc loan or a Non-QM solution, borrowers can make informed decisions with confidence.”
Self-employed borrowers and those needing alternative documentation methods can explore dedicated Non-QM options, such as Self-Employed Bank Statement Loans, Asset-Based Loans, and P&L Statement Loans. Real-time rate updates for all these programs, including jumbo options, are available on The Mortgage Calculator Jumbo Mortgage Rates page.
About The Mortgage Calculator
The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access both Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs with over 100 banks and partners. Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks. Our team of over 500 licensed Mortgage Loan Originators can assist our customers with Conventional, FHA, VA and USDA mortgages as well as access thousands of mortgage programs using Alternative Income Documentation such as Bank Statement Mortgages, P&L Mortgages, Asset Based Mortgage Programs, No Ratio CDFI Loan Programs, DSCR Investor Mortgages, Commercial Mortgages, Fix and Flip Mortgages and thousands more!
To apply for a mortgage please visit https://themortgagecalculator.com
Mortgage Calculator Company LLC
NMLS#: 2377459
2125 Biscayne Blvd Suite 220
Miami, FL 33137
Jumbo loans are ideal for financing properties that exceed the conforming loan limits established by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). These limits typically vary by location, with the ceiling in most high-cost areas set at $1,089,300 for 2024. Jumbo loans are considered non-conforming mortgages, requiring more flexible and customized solutions.
Key Features of Jumbo Loan Programs at The Mortgage Calculator:
Live Rates for 5,000+ Programs: Real-time rate updates for all jumbo loan options ensure borrowers have access to the most current market conditions.
Full Documentation and Non-QM Options: Includes traditional full-doc loans and flexible Non-QM solutions such as bank statement loans, 1099 loans, profit and loss statement loans, and asset-based loans.
Tailored Financial Solutions: Suitable for financing primary residences, second homes, and investment properties.
“Access to live rates across thousands of loan programs gives borrowers unparalleled transparency,” said Jose Gonzalez, CSO of The Mortgage Calculator. “Whether seeking a full-doc loan or a Non-QM solution, borrowers can make informed decisions with confidence.”
Self-employed borrowers and those needing alternative documentation methods can explore dedicated Non-QM options, such as Self-Employed Bank Statement Loans, Asset-Based Loans, and P&L Statement Loans. Real-time rate updates for all these programs, including jumbo options, are available on The Mortgage Calculator Jumbo Mortgage Rates page.
About The Mortgage Calculator
The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access both Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs with over 100 banks and partners. Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks. Our team of over 500 licensed Mortgage Loan Originators can assist our customers with Conventional, FHA, VA and USDA mortgages as well as access thousands of mortgage programs using Alternative Income Documentation such as Bank Statement Mortgages, P&L Mortgages, Asset Based Mortgage Programs, No Ratio CDFI Loan Programs, DSCR Investor Mortgages, Commercial Mortgages, Fix and Flip Mortgages and thousands more!
To apply for a mortgage please visit https://themortgagecalculator.com
Mortgage Calculator Company LLC
NMLS#: 2377459
2125 Biscayne Blvd Suite 220
Miami, FL 33137
Contact
The Mortgage CalculatorContact
Kyle Hiersche
786-733-1993
themortgagecalculator.com
Kyle Hiersche
786-733-1993
themortgagecalculator.com
Multimedia
Bank Statement Jumbo Loans
Self-employed borrowers and those needing alternative documentation methods can explore dedicated Non-QM options, such as Self-Employed Bank Statement Loans, Asset-Based Loans, and P&L Statement Loans. Real-time rate updates for all these programs, including jumbo options, are available on the Jumbo
Categories