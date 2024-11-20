Discover Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa at the One of a Kind Holiday Show at THE MART Chicago, Dec. 5-8, 2024.

Successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez offers his unique, authentic Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa at the One of a Kind Holiday Show at THE MART Chicago, Dec. 5-8, 2024. It’s spicy and delicious, with true Mexican flavors. The product was incubated at The Hatchery in Chicago, a food incubator and production facility dedicated to supporting Chicago entrepreneurs.