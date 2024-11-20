Discover Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa at the One of a Kind Holiday Show at THE MART Chicago, Dec. 5-8, 2024.
Successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez offers his unique, authentic Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa at the One of a Kind Holiday Show at THE MART Chicago, Dec. 5-8, 2024. It’s spicy and delicious, with true Mexican flavors. The product was incubated at The Hatchery in Chicago, a food incubator and production facility dedicated to supporting Chicago entrepreneurs.
Chicago, IL, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez offers a unique, authentic dark salsa. The Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa is spicy and delicious. This one-of-a-kind salsa will be sampled at the One of a Kind Holiday Show on Dec. 5-8, 2024, BOOTH H6 at THE MART Chicago, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, 7th Floor, Chicago, IL 60654. Stop by, try it, and buy it.
The One of a Kind Holiday Show brings together over 600 exceptional artists, designers, and makers with thousands of shoppers who love art and handmade goods. Now in its 23rd year, this is Chicago's premier holiday shopping destination for unique gifts for everyone on your list.
The Hatchery in Chicago, where food businesses grow, is a non-profit food and beverage incubator and production facility dedicated to supporting Chicago entrepreneurs like Ivan. "We are so proud of what Ivan has accomplished within The Hatchery's Incubation Program," said Natalie Shmulik, Chief Strategy & Incubation Officer, ICNC/The Hatchery. "Our team has been adding Tierra Negra salsa to everything, and we cannot wait to see the product take off on store shelves.” Ivan will be at the show demonstrating, with other up-and-coming food entrepreneurs. Please visit and support all The Hatchery incubator companies on display at the show: Tierra Negra, Big Sis Syrups & Bevs, CRAFIAN Artisanal Toffee, DarBaklava, Divine Bites Bakery, Flouse Mixes, Lowtide Goods, Nemi Snacks, Pink Salt, and The Cumin Club.
Ivan Gutierrez, Founder & CEO of Tierra Negra® Salsa, says, "Tierra Negra is inspired by the cultural richness of my ancestry and the example of hard work that was taught to me since childhood. My wish is for Tierra Negra to be savored and enjoyed by all.” Customers commented, "Wow! The flavor continues in your mouth." And, "This is a delicacy for your palate. You savor Mexico one spoon of Tierra Negra at a time!"
Tierra Negra's mission is to create unexpected Mexican flavors using modern twists with century-old ingredients. Tierra Negra Salsa is a unique blend of olive oil, pasilla chili pepper, garlic, guajillo pepper, cane sugar, granulated onions, annatto, cumin, ground cloves, and coriander. This authentic Mexican dark salsa will transform your tacos, omelets, steaks, seafood, quesadillas, sauces, bruschetta, and more.
It’s a One of a Kind Experience. Stop by BOOTH H6 and meet creator Ivan Gutierrez. Taste his new gourmet Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa! Stock up on his salsa presented in a special holiday gift box. It makes a great hostess gift or a special treat to serve over the holidays. The One of a Kind Holiday Show at THE MART Chicago tickets start at $15 for adult admissions (12+) and are valid for re-entry all four days of the show. Stop by and meet Ivan Gutierrez on December 5, 6, and 7 from 10am – 7pm and December 8 from 10am – 5pm.
Tierra Negra is also available to purchase at the following locations: Agora Market in Bucktown, Southport Grocery & Cafe in Lake View, Potash Market in Gold Coast, and Central Market in Houston, Plano, Dallas, San Antonio, Southlake, Forth Worth, and Austin Texas. And in Pete's Fresh Market in Willow Brook, Bridgeview, Oak Park, and Glen Ellyn.
For wholesale orders of Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa, contact Founder & CEO Ivan Gutierrez. Individuals can order at www.tierranegrasalsa.com.
The One of a Kind Holiday Show brings together over 600 exceptional artists, designers, and makers with thousands of shoppers who love art and handmade goods. Now in its 23rd year, this is Chicago's premier holiday shopping destination for unique gifts for everyone on your list.
The Hatchery in Chicago, where food businesses grow, is a non-profit food and beverage incubator and production facility dedicated to supporting Chicago entrepreneurs like Ivan. "We are so proud of what Ivan has accomplished within The Hatchery's Incubation Program," said Natalie Shmulik, Chief Strategy & Incubation Officer, ICNC/The Hatchery. "Our team has been adding Tierra Negra salsa to everything, and we cannot wait to see the product take off on store shelves.” Ivan will be at the show demonstrating, with other up-and-coming food entrepreneurs. Please visit and support all The Hatchery incubator companies on display at the show: Tierra Negra, Big Sis Syrups & Bevs, CRAFIAN Artisanal Toffee, DarBaklava, Divine Bites Bakery, Flouse Mixes, Lowtide Goods, Nemi Snacks, Pink Salt, and The Cumin Club.
Ivan Gutierrez, Founder & CEO of Tierra Negra® Salsa, says, "Tierra Negra is inspired by the cultural richness of my ancestry and the example of hard work that was taught to me since childhood. My wish is for Tierra Negra to be savored and enjoyed by all.” Customers commented, "Wow! The flavor continues in your mouth." And, "This is a delicacy for your palate. You savor Mexico one spoon of Tierra Negra at a time!"
Tierra Negra's mission is to create unexpected Mexican flavors using modern twists with century-old ingredients. Tierra Negra Salsa is a unique blend of olive oil, pasilla chili pepper, garlic, guajillo pepper, cane sugar, granulated onions, annatto, cumin, ground cloves, and coriander. This authentic Mexican dark salsa will transform your tacos, omelets, steaks, seafood, quesadillas, sauces, bruschetta, and more.
It’s a One of a Kind Experience. Stop by BOOTH H6 and meet creator Ivan Gutierrez. Taste his new gourmet Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa! Stock up on his salsa presented in a special holiday gift box. It makes a great hostess gift or a special treat to serve over the holidays. The One of a Kind Holiday Show at THE MART Chicago tickets start at $15 for adult admissions (12+) and are valid for re-entry all four days of the show. Stop by and meet Ivan Gutierrez on December 5, 6, and 7 from 10am – 7pm and December 8 from 10am – 5pm.
Tierra Negra is also available to purchase at the following locations: Agora Market in Bucktown, Southport Grocery & Cafe in Lake View, Potash Market in Gold Coast, and Central Market in Houston, Plano, Dallas, San Antonio, Southlake, Forth Worth, and Austin Texas. And in Pete's Fresh Market in Willow Brook, Bridgeview, Oak Park, and Glen Ellyn.
For wholesale orders of Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa, contact Founder & CEO Ivan Gutierrez. Individuals can order at www.tierranegrasalsa.com.
Contact
Tierra Negra SalsaContact
Ivan Gutierrez
1-708-428-3205
www.tierranegrasalsa.com
Ivan Gutierrez
1-708-428-3205
www.tierranegrasalsa.com
Multimedia
Discover Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa at the One of a Kind Holiday Show at THE MART Chicago, Dec. 5-8, 2024
Successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez offers his unique, authentic Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa at the One of a Kind Holiday Show at THE MART Chicago, Dec. 5-8, 2024. It’s spicy and delicious, with true Mexican flavors.
Categories