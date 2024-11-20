CRASH Jewelry Unveils "The Sammy Cuff" in Honor of Rock Legend Sammy Hagar
Limited Edition Cuff Crafted from Luxury Ferrari Metal Celebrates Hagar’s Iconic Legacy.
Los Angeles, CA, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CRASH Jewelry, renowned for its uni-sex, sustainable pieces made from the metal of luxury cars, today announced the launch of The Sammy Cuff, a limited-edition piece created in honor of rock legend Sammy Hagar. The cuff commemorates Hagar’s enduring legacy, with the Red Rocker currently on his Best of All Worlds Tour.
“We’ve been fans since the Montrose days, so designing a one-of-a-kind piece to pay tribute to Sammy was an incredible opportunity,” said Christi Schimpke, Founder and Designer at CRASH Jewelry. “This piece blends Hagar’s legendary music and iconic style with our commitment to creating sustainable art from automotive history.”
The Sammy Cuff is meticulously crafted from metal sourced from two Ferrari models: a Portofino in Nero Daytona and a 360 Challenge in Rosso Corsa. Using advanced laser technology, the original Rosso Corsa (red) factory paint is burned away, revealing an image of Hagar’s famous Gibson guitar. The bare aluminum is the perfect canvas to showcase this partial image of Hagar’s Explorer Red Rocker electric guitar. A sleek black triangular section from the Ferrari Portofino is engraved with “Red Rocker” and riveted onto the 360 Challenge, creating a powerful visual statement.
“We’re limiting the run to only 55 cuffs in honor of Hagar’s mega-hit, ‘I Can’t Drive 55,’” Schimpke added. “Each cuff will be numbered in sequence (e.g. #4/55), with Sammy receiving #1, of course.”
The Sammy Cuff is now available for purchase on the CRASH Jewelry website.
About CRASH Jewelry:
Founded by jewelry artist and metalsmith Christi Schimpke, CRASH Jewelry transforms discarded luxury vehicle body panels into unique wearable art. Schimpke’s jewelry studio, located within her husband’s collision repair facility, brings new life to the original factory paint, creating sustainable, high-performance jewelry that honors automotive craftsmanship.
www.crashjewelry.com
Media Contact:
Attn: PR Manager
CRASH Jewelry
Phone: (310) 415-6064
Email: hello@crashjewelry.com
Website: www.crashjewelry.com
