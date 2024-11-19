Amid 34% Market Growth, Gaspari Nutrition Expands Legendary Sizeon Line with New Raspberry Formula

Gaspari Nutrition has launched Raspberry Sizeon, their first new flavor in 10+ years for their premium intra-workout supplement line. The expansion comes as the sports nutrition market shows 34% growth, projected to reach $34.5B by 2028. The formula maintains its scientifically-proven dual-action approach, featuring their Carbohydrate Energy Matrix and Protein Synthesis Acceleration Matrix, which studies show improves workout performance by 23% compared to placebos.