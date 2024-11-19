Amid 34% Market Growth, Gaspari Nutrition Expands Legendary Sizeon Line with New Raspberry Formula
Gaspari Nutrition has launched Raspberry Sizeon, their first new flavor in 10+ years for their premium intra-workout supplement line. The expansion comes as the sports nutrition market shows 34% growth, projected to reach $34.5B by 2028. The formula maintains its scientifically-proven dual-action approach, featuring their Carbohydrate Energy Matrix and Protein Synthesis Acceleration Matrix, which studies show improves workout performance by 23% compared to placebos.
Miami Lakes, FL, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gaspari Nutrition, a pioneer in sports nutrition since 1998, today announced the expansion of its premium intra-workout supplement line with the launch of Raspberry Sizeon. This addition to the beloved Sizeon lineup marks the brand's first new flavor launch in over a decade, responding to growing consumer demand while maintaining the scientifically proven formula that has made it a staple in athletes' supplement regimens.
According to recent market research, the global sports nutrition market is projected to reach $34.5 billion by 2028, with intra-workout supplements showing particularly strong growth. The expansion of the Sizeon line reflects this increasing market demand for premium sports nutrition products.
"Athletes have relied on Sizeon's formula for years to maximize their training potential," said Rich Gaspari, founder and CEO of Gaspari Nutrition and inaugural Arnold Classic champion. "With this new flavor launch, we're not just introducing variety – we're reaffirming our commitment to innovation while maintaining the scientific integrity that has made Sizeon a cornerstone of serious training programs."
The Science Behind Sizeon's Success:
Research published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition has shown that strategic nutrient timing can improve exercise performance by up to 27%. Sizeon's formulation capitalizes on this research with its dual-action approach:
Carbohydrate Energy Matrix features a strategic blend of:
Trehalose and Dextrose for immediate energy availability
Cyclic Dextrin for sustained energy release, shown to improve endurance by up to 12% in clinical studies
Pterostilbene for enhanced nutrient absorption and utilization
Protein Synthesis Acceleration Matrix includes:
Premium Whey Protein Hydrolysate for rapid absorption
4g of L-Leucine, which studies show can stimulate muscle protein synthesis by up to 25%
Optimal ratios of L-Isoleucine and L-Valine
Essential amino acids for comprehensive muscle support
This advanced formulation works synergistically to:
Sustain energy levels throughout intense training sessions
Enhance endurance and delay onset of fatigue
Accelerate muscle recovery and growth
Support optimal performance during high-intensity workouts
According to a 2023 peer-reviewed study in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism, the specific ratio of ingredients found in Sizeon's formula demonstrated a 23% improvement in workout performance compared to placebo groups.
"The introduction of Raspberry Sizeon represents our ongoing dedication to product excellence and scientific innovation," added Gaspari. "We've maintained the precise formulation that delivers results while expanding the flavor options our customers have been asking for."
The new Raspberry Sizeon is available through authorized retailers and at www.gasparinutrition.com. For more information about Sizeon and its complete line of supplements, visit Gaspari Nutrition's website.
About Gaspari Nutrition
Founded in 1998, Gaspari Nutrition has maintained its position as a pillar in the sports nutrition industry through groundbreaking innovation and research-backed pre-workout and products. Under the leadership of Rich Gaspari, a legendary bodybuilder and the inaugural Arnold Classic champion, the company continues to set industry standards in both efficacy and responsibility. With a commitment to transparency and scientific validation, every Gaspari product undergoes rigorous third-party testing and certification. Gaspari Nutrition remains committed to producing the highest-quality, science-based sports nutrition supplements in the world.
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
According to recent market research, the global sports nutrition market is projected to reach $34.5 billion by 2028, with intra-workout supplements showing particularly strong growth. The expansion of the Sizeon line reflects this increasing market demand for premium sports nutrition products.
"Athletes have relied on Sizeon's formula for years to maximize their training potential," said Rich Gaspari, founder and CEO of Gaspari Nutrition and inaugural Arnold Classic champion. "With this new flavor launch, we're not just introducing variety – we're reaffirming our commitment to innovation while maintaining the scientific integrity that has made Sizeon a cornerstone of serious training programs."
The Science Behind Sizeon's Success:
Research published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition has shown that strategic nutrient timing can improve exercise performance by up to 27%. Sizeon's formulation capitalizes on this research with its dual-action approach:
Carbohydrate Energy Matrix features a strategic blend of:
Trehalose and Dextrose for immediate energy availability
Cyclic Dextrin for sustained energy release, shown to improve endurance by up to 12% in clinical studies
Pterostilbene for enhanced nutrient absorption and utilization
Protein Synthesis Acceleration Matrix includes:
Premium Whey Protein Hydrolysate for rapid absorption
4g of L-Leucine, which studies show can stimulate muscle protein synthesis by up to 25%
Optimal ratios of L-Isoleucine and L-Valine
Essential amino acids for comprehensive muscle support
This advanced formulation works synergistically to:
Sustain energy levels throughout intense training sessions
Enhance endurance and delay onset of fatigue
Accelerate muscle recovery and growth
Support optimal performance during high-intensity workouts
According to a 2023 peer-reviewed study in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism, the specific ratio of ingredients found in Sizeon's formula demonstrated a 23% improvement in workout performance compared to placebo groups.
"The introduction of Raspberry Sizeon represents our ongoing dedication to product excellence and scientific innovation," added Gaspari. "We've maintained the precise formulation that delivers results while expanding the flavor options our customers have been asking for."
The new Raspberry Sizeon is available through authorized retailers and at www.gasparinutrition.com. For more information about Sizeon and its complete line of supplements, visit Gaspari Nutrition's website.
About Gaspari Nutrition
Founded in 1998, Gaspari Nutrition has maintained its position as a pillar in the sports nutrition industry through groundbreaking innovation and research-backed pre-workout and products. Under the leadership of Rich Gaspari, a legendary bodybuilder and the inaugural Arnold Classic champion, the company continues to set industry standards in both efficacy and responsibility. With a commitment to transparency and scientific validation, every Gaspari product undergoes rigorous third-party testing and certification. Gaspari Nutrition remains committed to producing the highest-quality, science-based sports nutrition supplements in the world.
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Contact
Gaspari NutritionContact
Richard Gaspari
732-364-3777
https://gasparinutrition.com/
Richard Gaspari
732-364-3777
https://gasparinutrition.com/
Categories