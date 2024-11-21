Marketing Maverick Trey Griggs Joins the Broker Carrier Summit
The Broker Carrier Summit has hired Trey Griggs, Founder and CEO of BETA Consulting Group, as Director of Event Operations.
Fishers, IN, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BETA Consulting Group, known for its innovative strategies and dynamic leadership, proudly announces that its Founder and CEO, Trey Griggs, has officially been appointed Director of Operations at the Broker Carrier Summit. This exciting development represents his continued commitment to elevate the Summit's standing as the premier event in the logistics industry.
Trey will also continue in his current roles at the BCS as the event Master of Ceremonies and a valued member of the Board of Directors. His passion for storytelling with tactical insights will help the Summit reach new heights of success and influence within the freight industry.
“It’s an honor to be a part of a movement that is changing the way freight is moved in this industry,” said Griggs. “Bringing together freight brokers and truckers to get to know each other and do business together is critical to the health of our industry. I’m a connector, so there’s nothing more in step with what I want to accomplish in this industry than what we’re doing at the BCS. I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to continue making this the must-attend event in transportation.”
The Broker Carrier Summit, www.brokercarriersummit.com, has quickly become THE gathering place for industry leaders seeking to forge connections and drive change. Attendees can continue to expect nothing short of an electrifying experience filled with inspiring talks, network-building opportunities, and transformative insights.
“We are thrilled to have Trey embrace this pivotal role within the organization,” said Dan Lindsey, Founder of the Broker Carrier Summit. “His experience, dynamic energy, and out-of-the-box thinking will be critical in helping the BCS achieve its mission.”
Join us at the next Broker Carrier Summit and witness firsthand the impact of Trey Griggs' brilliant leadership in action. For more information and to register, visit www.brokercarriersummit.com.
Contact:
Dan Lindsey
Founder & CEO
dan@brokercarriersummit.com
About BETA Consulting Group:
BETA Consulting Group is a trailblazer in the consulting arena, empowering businesses with strategic insights and fostering growth through customized solutions. Learn more at www.betaconsultinggroup.com.
About Broker Carrier Summit:
The Broker Carrier Summit is the industry's flagship event and networking organization for logistics and trucking professionals seeking to expand their networks and gain fresh perspectives on effective strategies. Known as the place where brands are elevated and deals get done, the Summit has the most impactful networking events, influential speakers and educational content, providing a unique platform for attendees to engage in meaningful dialogue, share experiences, and explore the latest innovations driving the sector forward. For more information, visit www.brokercarriersummit.com.
