RE Entry One Inc. - Project RISE Graduation Celebration Honors Participants on Their Journey to a Brighter Future
R E Entry One Inc. celebrated the graduation of participants from its 12-week Project RISE program on November 15, 2024, at the Miami North Work Release in Miami, Florida. The event honored the achievements of justice-impacted individuals preparing for reintegration into society. Graduates were recognized for their dedication, received certificates, and connected with special guest speakers, community organizations, and support networks, as many prepare for their release in the coming weeks.
Miami, FL, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RE Entry One Inc. proudly hosted its Project RISE Graduation Celebration on Friday, November 15, 2024, marking a significant milestone for participants who completed the 12-week reentry program. The event celebrated the hard work, resilience, and dedication of individuals striving to reintegrate into society after incarceration through employment and personal development.
Held at Miami North Work Release in Miami, Florida, the ceremony was attended by community leaders, family members, program partners, and graduates who shared their heartfelt stories of transformation. The program featured keynote speeches, a presentation of certificates, and a special acknowledgment of the facilitators and mentors who guided participants through their journey.
"Project RISE is more than a program; it’s a lifeline," said Giovanni Sairras, Executive Director of RE Entry One Inc. "This graduation marks not just the completion of training but the beginning of a new chapter for these individuals as they step into society with hope, confidence, and tools for success."
Project RISE—an acronym for Reentry Into Society Through Employment—is a comprehensive initiative offering participants life skills training, employment readiness, and access to critical resources. The program, conducted in partnership with REFORM Alliance, focused on building a foundation for sustainable success while addressing the unique challenges faced by returning citizens.
The celebration was made even more impactful by the inspiring testimonials shared by graduates, who reflected on their growth and the program’s influence on their lives.
"Through Project RISE, I learned that my past doesn’t define my future. I’m walking out of here with a plan, a purpose, and the support of a community that believes in me," shared one graduate.
The event concluded with a networking session, providing attendees with opportunities to connect with special guest speakers, community organizations, and support networks eager to support the graduates as they embark on their next steps, as many of them will be released into the community within the next few weeks.
RE Entry One Inc. extends its gratitude to all who contributed to the success of Project RISE, including facilitators, mentors, community partners, and sponsors. The organization remains committed to empowering justice-impacted individuals and building a more inclusive and equitable community.
For more information about Project RISE and how to get involved, please visit www.REEntryOne.org or contact RE Entry One Inc. at info@RE EntryOne.org.
About RE Entry One Inc.
RE Entry One Inc. is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering justice-impacted individuals with the tools, resources, and support necessary to successfully reintegrate into society. Through innovative programs like Project RISE, RE Entry One Inc. helps individuals rebuild their lives, fostering a community of opportunity and transformation.
Contact
Giovanni Sairras
(305) 990-6110
reentryone.org/
+1 (305) 990-4387
