RE Entry One Inc. - Project RISE Graduation Celebration Honors Participants on Their Journey to a Brighter Future

R E Entry One Inc. celebrated the graduation of participants from its 12-week Project RISE program on November 15, 2024, at the Miami North Work Release in Miami, Florida. The event honored the achievements of justice-impacted individuals preparing for reintegration into society. Graduates were recognized for their dedication, received certificates, and connected with special guest speakers, community organizations, and support networks, as many prepare for their release in the coming weeks.