Patent Issued for Low Dose, Ultra-High Definition, and Cinematic X-Ray Imaging Technology
Charlotte, NC, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Real Time Imaging Technologies, LLC has received U.S. Patent No. 12,127,867 LOW-DOSE X-RAY IMAGING SYSTEM, which covers the company’s methods via a back-illuminated sensor as a collector component of a detector for use in intraoral and extraoral 2D and 3D dental radiography, digital tomosynthesis, photon-counting computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT).
The need for a low-dose, high-resolution, back-side illuminated sensor with a frame rate level that allows cinematic applications for next-generation x-ray medical, dental, scientific, and industrial equipment has been identified.
The X-ray imaging detector will allow reductions in the radiation dose received by patients in healthcare applications and use of the sensor in low-light conditions while increasing the image resolution. It will make fluoroscopy and X-ray cinema possible in some healthcare and industrial applications where they are not used presently, such as dentistry.
“This announcement broadens our current patent portfolio, covering NeoImaging™, a unique imaging modality to the healthcare profession,” said Michael Sinsheimer, Chairman of Real Time Imaging Technologies, LLC.
Beyond the newly announced intellectual property, Real Time Imaging Technologies, LLC has tested its proprietary methods with impressive proof-of-concept study results.
“We are getting close to a new era in healthcare allowing cinematic, real-time visualization, during procedures while reducing radiation dosage in diagnostic X-rays like never seen before,” said Dr. Daniel Uzbelger, inventor of the low-dose X-ray imaging system.
