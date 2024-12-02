Equinox Guiding Service: Pioneering AMGA-Certified SPI and CWI Programs in Maine

Equinox Guiding Service offers AMGA-accredited SPI and CWI programs led by Noah Kleiner, an experienced AMGA-certified instructor. SPI courses are scheduled in Camden and Acadia (Dec. 13–15, May 12–14, Sept. 6–8). CWI programs will launch at local gyms. These certifications, recognized worldwide, enhance climbing skills, professionalism, and career opportunities.