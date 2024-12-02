Equinox Guiding Service: Pioneering AMGA-Certified SPI and CWI Programs in Maine
Equinox Guiding Service offers AMGA-accredited SPI and CWI programs led by Noah Kleiner, an experienced AMGA-certified instructor. SPI courses are scheduled in Camden and Acadia (Dec. 13–15, May 12–14, Sept. 6–8). CWI programs will launch at local gyms. These certifications, recognized worldwide, enhance climbing skills, professionalism, and career opportunities.
Camden, ME, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- equinoxguidingservice.com/amga -- Equinox Guiding Service, a premier AMGA-accredited guiding company, is excited to announce its lineup of American Mountain Guides Association (AMGA) Single Pitch Instructor (SPI) and Climbing Wall Instructor (CWI) programs. As the only AMGA-accredited provider offering CWI certifications in Maine and New Hampshire, Equinox is committed to setting new standards in climbing education and safety while fostering the next generation of certified climbing instructors.
Unique Offerings and Locations
Equinox’s SPI programs are scheduled in two of Maine’s most iconic climbing destinations:
Camden, ME: December 13-15, 2024 and May 12-14, 2025
Bar Harbor, Acadia National Park: September 6-8, 2025
These picturesque locations feature diverse and ideal terrain, ensuring participants gain valuable hands-on experience in settings that are as beautiful as they are challenging.
Program Highlights
Single Pitch Instructor (SPI) Program:
A 27-hour training course designed for active climbers who wish to instruct novices in single-pitch settings.
Covers risk management, group site organization, and rescue skills.
Certification lasts three years and integrates seamlessly into the AMGA’s Rock Guide Course and Multi-Pitch Instructor certification.
Prerequisites include AMGA membership, traditional lead climbing experience (15+ routes), and a minimum of 12 months’ outdoor climbing experience.
Course Cost: $750 per participant (AMGA membership required).
Climbing Wall Instructor (CWI) Program:
A 20-hour course (Top Rope and Lead levels) focused on managing climbing programs in artificial wall environments.
Covers professionalism, movement instruction, belay techniques, and emergency procedures.
Prerequisites include AMGA membership and at least one year of climbing experience (30+ outings).
Course Cost: $500 per participant (AMGA membership required).
Discounted rates are available for private group bookings.
Instructor Expertise
All courses are led by Noah Kleiner, an AMGA-certified Multi-Pitch and Ice Instructor, SPI Provider, and CWI Provider. With over 25 years of climbing experience and more than a decade of teaching, Noah’s expertise ensures participants receive world-class instruction tailored to their unique needs.
Elevating Climbing Instruction
“Equinox is a place for people to learn climbing skills,” says Noah Kleiner, owner of Equinox Guiding Service. “These programs align with our mission to help climbers advance their skills and careers while offering a prestigious certification recognized nationally and internationally through the AMGA and IFMGA.”
Why Choose Equinox?
AMGA accreditation sets Equinox apart as a leader in climbing education.
Courses held in stunning, accessible locations in Camden and Acadia.
Tailored instruction to meet individual learning goals.
A growing reputation for delivering safe, professional, and memorable experiences.
Testimonial:
“Best guide I’ve ever worked with; he’s safe, knowledgeable, and committed to providing a top-of-the-line experience. This is my second trip with Equinox, and I will 100% book with Noah again.” — Jason F.
Sign Up Today
Learn more about our SPI and CWI programs or secure your spot today by visiting:
https://equinoxguidingservice.com/amga
Unique Offerings and Locations
Equinox’s SPI programs are scheduled in two of Maine’s most iconic climbing destinations:
Camden, ME: December 13-15, 2024 and May 12-14, 2025
Bar Harbor, Acadia National Park: September 6-8, 2025
These picturesque locations feature diverse and ideal terrain, ensuring participants gain valuable hands-on experience in settings that are as beautiful as they are challenging.
Program Highlights
Single Pitch Instructor (SPI) Program:
A 27-hour training course designed for active climbers who wish to instruct novices in single-pitch settings.
Covers risk management, group site organization, and rescue skills.
Certification lasts three years and integrates seamlessly into the AMGA’s Rock Guide Course and Multi-Pitch Instructor certification.
Prerequisites include AMGA membership, traditional lead climbing experience (15+ routes), and a minimum of 12 months’ outdoor climbing experience.
Course Cost: $750 per participant (AMGA membership required).
Climbing Wall Instructor (CWI) Program:
A 20-hour course (Top Rope and Lead levels) focused on managing climbing programs in artificial wall environments.
Covers professionalism, movement instruction, belay techniques, and emergency procedures.
Prerequisites include AMGA membership and at least one year of climbing experience (30+ outings).
Course Cost: $500 per participant (AMGA membership required).
Discounted rates are available for private group bookings.
Instructor Expertise
All courses are led by Noah Kleiner, an AMGA-certified Multi-Pitch and Ice Instructor, SPI Provider, and CWI Provider. With over 25 years of climbing experience and more than a decade of teaching, Noah’s expertise ensures participants receive world-class instruction tailored to their unique needs.
Elevating Climbing Instruction
“Equinox is a place for people to learn climbing skills,” says Noah Kleiner, owner of Equinox Guiding Service. “These programs align with our mission to help climbers advance their skills and careers while offering a prestigious certification recognized nationally and internationally through the AMGA and IFMGA.”
Why Choose Equinox?
AMGA accreditation sets Equinox apart as a leader in climbing education.
Courses held in stunning, accessible locations in Camden and Acadia.
Tailored instruction to meet individual learning goals.
A growing reputation for delivering safe, professional, and memorable experiences.
Testimonial:
“Best guide I’ve ever worked with; he’s safe, knowledgeable, and committed to providing a top-of-the-line experience. This is my second trip with Equinox, and I will 100% book with Noah again.” — Jason F.
Sign Up Today
Learn more about our SPI and CWI programs or secure your spot today by visiting:
https://equinoxguidingservice.com/amga
Contact
Equionx Guiding ServiceContact
Noah Kleiner
+1 (207) 619-3957
equionxguidingservice.com
Noah Kleiner
+1 (207) 619-3957
equionxguidingservice.com
Categories