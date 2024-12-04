Activate Brain and Body to Open New Location in Indianapolis Metro area

Join Activate Brain & Body Fitness on December 5 to celebrate the grand opening of theinnovative brain gym in Fishers, IN, designed to connect physical exercise with cognitive health. The event runs from 9 AM to 7 PM, with a ribbon cutting at 9 AM. Explore dual-task exercises, enjoy refreshments, and take advantage of special pre-sale offers on training programs. Activate is redefining fitness with a focus on brain health, and this event is free and open to the public.