Activate Brain and Body to Open New Location in Indianapolis Metro area
Join Activate Brain & Body Fitness on December 5 to celebrate the grand opening of theinnovative brain gym in Fishers, IN, designed to connect physical exercise with cognitive health. The event runs from 9 AM to 7 PM, with a ribbon cutting at 9 AM. Explore dual-task exercises, enjoy refreshments, and take advantage of special pre-sale offers on training programs. Activate is redefining fitness with a focus on brain health, and this event is free and open to the public.
Indianapolis, IN, December 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Activate Brain and Body of Indianapolis will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, December 5. To celebrate the grand opening of Activate Brain & Body Fitness, a cutting-edge brain gym designed to revolutionize the way that health and wellness is approached. The event will run from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, with an official ribbon-cutting with the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce ceremony kicking off the day at 9:00 AM.
Located at 10995 Allisonville Road, Fishers, Indiana, Activate Brain & Body Fitness is the first of its kind, focusing on the powerful link between physical exercise and brain health. Their innovative approach combines dual-task exercises (cognitive and physical challenges in one program), along with stress management techniques, nutrition guidance, and socialization to support overall well-being
Event Highlights:
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony: Celebrate the official opening alongside community members and local leaders.
Light Food and Drinks: Enjoy refreshments while exploring the facility.
Interactive Games: Get a taste of the unique activities Activate offers.
Special Offers: Take advantage of pre-sale Brain & Body Personal Training Programs before the day ends.
“Activate Brain & Body Fitness is excited to open its doors and bring a transformative approach to health and fitness to the community,” said Michael Gelfgot, Activate’s Chief Operating Officer “Our mission is to inspire people to move, think, and live better by emphasizing the connection between exercise and cognitive health.”
This event is free and open to the public. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, a brain health advocate, or simply curious about this groundbreaking concept, the public is welcome to come and experience the brain science of Activate.
RSVP Details:
Please RSVP to indy@activatebrainbody.info to confirm your attendance.
They can’t wait to celebrate with you and share how Activate Brain & Body Fitness is redefining the gym experience.
About Activate Brain & Body Fitness:
Activate Brain & Body Fitness is a state-of-the-art brain gym dedicated to improving overall health through a holistic combination of exercise, cognitive engagement, stress management, and social connection. With personalized training programs and cutting-edge techniques, Activate is on a mission to help people achieve better brain and body health for a brighter future.
For additional information, interviews, or press inquiries, please contact:
Michael Gelfgot
Chief Operating Officer
513-382-4142
www.activatebrainandbody.com
mike@activatebrainbody.info
