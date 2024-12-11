Shield IT Networks Recognized as Runner-Up at MSP Titans of the Industry 2024 Awards
Shield IT Networks was recognized as the runner-up at the Titans of the Industry 2024 Awards, held last Wednesday at The Beverly Hilton. The event, featuring guest appearances by Jay Leno and Magic Johnson, celebrated innovation and excellence in IT and cybersecurity. Shield IT Networks' proactive cybersecurity approach, combined with its network connectivity and VoIP solutions, highlighted its commitment to enabling business resilience and operational success.
Los Angeles, CA, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shield IT Networks has been honored as the runner-up at the Titans of the Industry 2024 Awards, held last Wednesday at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The awards ceremony celebrated excellence in innovation and leadership within the IT and cybersecurity sectors. Special guest appearances by Jay Leno and Magic Johnson added to the event's prestige.
The recognition highlights Shield IT Networks’ dedication to delivering advanced cybersecurity, network connectivity, and VoIP solutions that enable businesses to remain secure, resilient, and operational. The company’s proactive approach to cybersecurity emphasizes prevention, helping businesses address threats before they occur.
“Being named runner-up in the Titans of the Industry Awards is a significant acknowledgment of the team’s commitment to innovation and service excellence,” said Scott Hagizadegan, Founder and CEO of Shield IT Networks. “This recognition reflects the company’s efforts to empower businesses with solutions designed for long-term resilience and security.”
The awards event brought together industry leaders and innovators to celebrate achievements that are shaping the future of IT and cybersecurity. Shield IT Networks continues to focus on advancing solutions that address the evolving challenges of the digital landscape.
For additional information about Shield IT Networks, visit https://www.shielditnetworks.com.
About Shield IT Networks:
Shield IT Networks provides enterprise-grade cybersecurity, network connectivity, and VoIP solutions to businesses of all sizes. Its proactive approach prioritizes prevention, ensuring operational continuity and resilience. With solutions designed to address today’s complex digital challenges, Shield IT Networks is a trusted partner in securing the future of business.
Sam Kader
800-711-5522
https://www.shielditnetworks.com
