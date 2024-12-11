Shield IT Networks Recognized as Runner-Up at MSP Titans of the Industry 2024 Awards

Shield IT Networks was recognized as the runner-up at the Titans of the Industry 2024 Awards, held last Wednesday at The Beverly Hilton. The event, featuring guest appearances by Jay Leno and Magic Johnson, celebrated innovation and excellence in IT and cybersecurity. Shield IT Networks' proactive cybersecurity approach, combined with its network connectivity and VoIP solutions, highlighted its commitment to enabling business resilience and operational success.