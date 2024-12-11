ClearPower Selected as a 2024 Product of the Year by Architectural Record
Nashua, NH, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stellaris Corporation, the leading manufacturer of electricity-generating inserts for insulated glass windows, announced today that it has been selected as an Editor's Pick, 2024 Products of the Year by Architectural Record Magazine.
Stellaris's ClearPower insert is the only transparent Building-Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) technology that produces power comparable to conventional solar panels. Yesterday, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), released the results of a six-month test of ClearPower, showing that it performed as well as a Kyocera KC40T solar panel.
Architectural Record's long-running annual Products of the Year competition heralds the leading building materials and furnishings introduced to the North American market within the last year, ranging from high-performance facade systems to eco-friendly and ethically-produced ceilings and wall coverings, and more.
Winners of the competition are determined by an independent jury of five professionals who select the best products based on innovation, usefulness and aesthetics.
Stellaris's ClearPower insert is the only transparent Building-Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) technology that produces power comparable to conventional solar panels. Yesterday, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), released the results of a six-month test of ClearPower, showing that it performed as well as a Kyocera KC40T solar panel.
Architectural Record's long-running annual Products of the Year competition heralds the leading building materials and furnishings introduced to the North American market within the last year, ranging from high-performance facade systems to eco-friendly and ethically-produced ceilings and wall coverings, and more.
Winners of the competition are determined by an independent jury of five professionals who select the best products based on innovation, usefulness and aesthetics.
Contact
Stellaris CorporationContact
Jim Paull
508 662 4268
https://www.clearpower.energy
Jim Paull
508 662 4268
https://www.clearpower.energy
Categories