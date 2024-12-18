Acclaimed Mockumentary “A Day Without a Mexican” Hits Streaming, Timed Perfectly for the Exploding Immigration Debate as Trump Takes Office

The re-release of Sergio Arau’s "A Day Without a Mexican" comes at a crucial moment, emphasizing the indispensable contributions of immigrants in California. The acclaimed mockumentary imagines a period where the all Mexicans in the state mysteriously disappear, powerfully illustrating the profound impact of their absence on the state’s economy, culture, and daily life. Newly re-mastered in HD, the film is available for streaming for the first time at adaywithoutamexican.com.