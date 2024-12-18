Acclaimed Mockumentary “A Day Without a Mexican” Hits Streaming, Timed Perfectly for the Exploding Immigration Debate as Trump Takes Office
The re-release of Sergio Arau’s "A Day Without a Mexican" comes at a crucial moment, emphasizing the indispensable contributions of immigrants in California. The acclaimed mockumentary imagines a period where the all Mexicans in the state mysteriously disappear, powerfully illustrating the profound impact of their absence on the state’s economy, culture, and daily life. Newly re-mastered in HD, the film is available for streaming for the first time at adaywithoutamexican.com.
Hawthorne, CA, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Acclaimed political comedy "A Day Without a Mexican" is set to finally come to streaming platforms this December. Directed by Sergio Arau, this satirical comedy takes a thought-provoking look at the cultural and societal impact of the absence of a vital segment of the population.
Originally released in 2004, "A Day Without a Mexican" presents a whimsical yet poignant scenario where all the people of Mexican descent in California inexplicably disappear. As the day unfolds, the film explores themes of identity, immigration, and mostly, the indispensable roles these individuals play in society—from agriculture and service industries to professionals and entertainers.
This timely re-release aims to engage a new generation of viewers while prompting critical conversations about community dynamics and cultural contributions.
Newly restored and re-mastered in HD from its original 35mm elements, audiences will be able to experience (or re-experience) this unique narrative for the first time in years.
"A Day Without a Mexican" has received praise for its clever humor and insightful commentary. The film invites viewers to consider what life would be like without those who often go unnoticed, making it a must-watch for anyone seeking to understand the complexities of a contemporary society, sometimes overly obsessed with a simplistic version of identity.
Launched in 2004 with an ad campaign that played on the sensitivity of the subject, the film attracted extensive coverage from CNN, the CBS Evening News, the Fox Network and more. English- and Spanish-speaking audiences alike flocked to see the film, which garnered an impressive box office gross in its first limited domestic release; its U.S. distributor, Xenon Pictures, shipped over 500,000 units in the film’s initial DVD release.
The title continued to be a strong performer in the ensuing years, however as the home entertainment marketplace evolved from physical into streaming media, the licensing agreements then in-effect left the film in limbo, and its availability suffered. Recently, Xenon and the film’s creators—producers Sergio Arau and Yareli Arizmendi—hammered out an agreement to get the film back out to the public. Arau and Arizmendi co-wrote, and Arau (son of famed Mexican director Alfonso Arau) directed.
“Re-releasing 'A Day Without a Mexican' is our way of adding clarity to the murkiness and hatefulness that has taken hold of our world,” said writer/producer Arizmendi. “This very serious comedy invites all to pause, think, and pull the curtain back on fake. Its message is more relevant today than it was when it first premiered. We hope it inspires conversations and reflections on the value of the unseen in our communities.”
While a broad rollout is scheduled for January next year as the Trump administration begins enacting its border policies, the film is currently available for streaming exclusively on adaywithoutamexican.com.
Next in the pipeline from the Xenon Pictures/Arau-Arizmendi collaboration is the pair’s follow up mockumentary ¡Naco es chido!, a "mostly based on true events" history of Arau’s popular "Guacarock" band, Botellita de Jerez.
For more information, trailers, and behind-the-scenes content, visit adaywithoutamexican.com.
Filmmaking team of Sergio Arau and Yareli Arizmendi are available for interviews.
The film is rated R for language and brief sexuality. In English and Spanish, with optional Spanish subtitles.
