Neuroshop Introduces Next-Generation Electronic Shelf Labels Across the U.S. and the Middle East, Aiming to Redefine In-Store Efficiency and Customer Experiences

Neuroshop has introduced next-generation Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) in the U.S. and the Middle East, offering Online Backoffice, real-time price updates, ERP integration, and energy-efficient e-paper displays. These ESLs help retailers adapt quickly to price changes, improve customer engagement with richer product info, and reduce operational costs through automation and sustainability.