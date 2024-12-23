UnrealKingdoms Secures $17 Million for NFT Gaming Platform Development
UnrealKingdoms, a project at the intersection of blockchain technology and gaming, has announced a $17 million investment to advance its NFT-based gaming platform. With a commitment to transparency and innovation, the platform has been under development for over two years, guided by its founders, Dru Mundorff and Mark Chester.
Phoenix, AZ, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Transparent Development Process Engages Community
Since the project's inception, UnrealKingdoms has distinguished itself through a unique approach to transparency. The development process has been live-streamed nearly continuously on Discord for more than two years, allowing community members to follow progress in real-time, provide feedback, and engage directly with the team.
“Our goal from the beginning has been to foster trust and collaboration,” said co-founder Dru Mundorff. “By live-streaming the development process, we’ve been able to create a sense of shared ownership with our community.”
This approach has resonated with players and investors alike, building a loyal community that remains actively involved in shaping the platform.
NFT Integration and Economic Impacts
A key component of UnrealKingdoms’ development has been its use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to enhance gameplay and create economic opportunities for players. Collaborating with the Cyber Ape Yacht Club (CAYC), the platform has enabled players to own, trade, and invest in unique digital assets.
The $1.2 million generated through NFT sales has contributed directly to funding the project while empowering players to become stakeholders in its success. These NFTs play a central role in the game’s economy, serving as both collectibles and functional assets within the UnrealKingdoms metaverse.
Patented Innovations Drive Technological Advancement
UnrealKingdoms has also secured patents for several key technologies designed to enhance its platform. Among these are:
Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) Streaming: This technology facilitates live-streaming events and gameplay within the metaverse, offering users seamless engagement in real-time.
Provably Fair Gambling Mechanisms: These patented systems ensure transparency and security for Web3-based casinos integrated into the gaming ecosystem.
“These innovations underscore our commitment to creating a platform that is not only engaging but also secure and forward-looking,” said co-founder Mark Chester.
Multi-Platform Expansion
The development team has positioned UnrealKingdoms for broad accessibility, with approvals already secured for platforms like PlayStation and Steam. Approval for Xbox is also expected soon, further expanding the platform’s reach.
The investment has been strategically allocated to ensure scalability and technical reliability as the platform prepares to enter the market.
Looking Ahead
As UnrealKingdoms progresses, its focus remains on transparency, community collaboration, and delivering a robust gaming ecosystem. With substantial financial backing and a strong emphasis on patented technologies, the project is poised to make a significant impact in the decentralized gaming space.
UnrealKingdoms represents a step forward in how digital assets and decentralized economies can be integrated into gaming, creating new opportunities for players and investors alike.
Since the project's inception, UnrealKingdoms has distinguished itself through a unique approach to transparency. The development process has been live-streamed nearly continuously on Discord for more than two years, allowing community members to follow progress in real-time, provide feedback, and engage directly with the team.
“Our goal from the beginning has been to foster trust and collaboration,” said co-founder Dru Mundorff. “By live-streaming the development process, we’ve been able to create a sense of shared ownership with our community.”
This approach has resonated with players and investors alike, building a loyal community that remains actively involved in shaping the platform.
NFT Integration and Economic Impacts
A key component of UnrealKingdoms’ development has been its use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to enhance gameplay and create economic opportunities for players. Collaborating with the Cyber Ape Yacht Club (CAYC), the platform has enabled players to own, trade, and invest in unique digital assets.
The $1.2 million generated through NFT sales has contributed directly to funding the project while empowering players to become stakeholders in its success. These NFTs play a central role in the game’s economy, serving as both collectibles and functional assets within the UnrealKingdoms metaverse.
Patented Innovations Drive Technological Advancement
UnrealKingdoms has also secured patents for several key technologies designed to enhance its platform. Among these are:
Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) Streaming: This technology facilitates live-streaming events and gameplay within the metaverse, offering users seamless engagement in real-time.
Provably Fair Gambling Mechanisms: These patented systems ensure transparency and security for Web3-based casinos integrated into the gaming ecosystem.
“These innovations underscore our commitment to creating a platform that is not only engaging but also secure and forward-looking,” said co-founder Mark Chester.
Multi-Platform Expansion
The development team has positioned UnrealKingdoms for broad accessibility, with approvals already secured for platforms like PlayStation and Steam. Approval for Xbox is also expected soon, further expanding the platform’s reach.
The investment has been strategically allocated to ensure scalability and technical reliability as the platform prepares to enter the market.
Looking Ahead
As UnrealKingdoms progresses, its focus remains on transparency, community collaboration, and delivering a robust gaming ecosystem. With substantial financial backing and a strong emphasis on patented technologies, the project is poised to make a significant impact in the decentralized gaming space.
UnrealKingdoms represents a step forward in how digital assets and decentralized economies can be integrated into gaming, creating new opportunities for players and investors alike.
Contact
Unreal KingdomsContact
Margaret Meyer
678-439-5768
https://unrealkingdoms.com
Margaret Meyer
678-439-5768
https://unrealkingdoms.com
Categories