Busy Buzzy Bots Wrap Up a Remarkable 2024: Inspiring Change from San Ramon

Busy Buzzy Bots, a San Ramon-based non-profit founded by siblings Saahithi and Saaketh Madhuvarsu, celebrated a remarkable 2024 with 20 impactful events across the Bay Area, inspiring nearly 500 children and earning some prestigious awards. The organization raised $6,500, donating $3,000 to causes such as building school bathrooms, supporting blind schools, and providing bicycles to underprivileged kids.