iBinge: No More Starving Artists - Revolutionizing Content Monetization
Baton Rouge, LA, December 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Over 4 billion hours of video are watched daily globally, yet creators earn little or nothing. With iBinge, creators get rewarded from the first click, whether they have 10 views or 100,000. Transparent pricing and the ability to set your own earnings empower creators to take control of their income. And unlike any other platform, iBinge is the only one that pays viewers for watching and engaging with content. From video views and live streams to tips and rentals, creators are paid from their very first view, allowing them to earn as they grow their audience.
Key Features and Opportunities on iBinge For Creators
- Earn from Video Views: $0.02 per view during the promotional period.
- Earn from Ad Views: $0.02 per ad view.
- Set Your Own Prices: Charge for live streams, movies, series, or subscriptions.
- Earn Tips: Fans can support you directly with tips.
- Earn from Gifts: Receive virtual gifts from fans that convert to revenue.
- Earn from Subscriptions: Charge viewers a recurring fee to access exclusive content.
- Earn from Movie Rentals: Rent out films for a fixed price per view.
- Earn from TV Series Rentals: Monetize episodic content by charging per series rental.
- Referral Bonuses: Receive $5 for every successful referral.
- Earn from Points: Gain points for interactions — 1,000 points equal $1.
For Viewers
- Earn from Watching Videos: $0.02 per video watched during the promotional period.
- Earn Engagement Points: Like, comment, share, and message to earn redeemable points.
What Can You Create on iBinge?
- Movies and TV Series: Share your cinematic creations and episodic content with fans.
- Music and Audio: Upload songs, albums, or spoken-word pieces.
- Reels and Stories: Engage your audience with quick, impactful updates.
- Short Videos and Vlogs: Share life updates or create engaging, bite-sized content.
- Podcasts and Blogs: Publish long-form content and reach your audience.
- Live Events: Stream sports, Q&A sessions, or performances.
- Cooking Shows, Tutorials, and More: Dive into niche markets or broad entertainment.
Earnings Potential
With iBinge, creators have endless opportunities to monetize their work. For example, a short video creator could earn $5,000 in a month with 150,000 video views ($3,000), 50,000 ad views ($1,000), tips from 100 fans ($500), 50 referrals ($250), and engagement points earned from interactions ($250). Add in subscription income, movie rentals, or live streams, and the earning potential only grows.
Why We Created iBinge
“iBinge is changing the way creators stream and get paid — no more starving artists. As a creator, I know the struggle of making content and not earning enough to survive. I couldn’t afford to wait years for views or followers to meet impossible milestones. I needed to get paid from the start, and so do countless other creators. We’re not just changing how content is created — we’re changing the future of how it’s consumed and valued." -Aaron L Williams
Download iBinge on the App Store or Google Play. Start creating, sharing, and earning today.
Online: https://ibinge.app/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ibinge.IBingn
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/ibinge/id6502881718
Media Contact:
Aaron L. Williams
Founder & Developer, iBinge
contact@ibinge.app
(225) 364-9992
Key Features and Opportunities on iBinge For Creators
- Earn from Video Views: $0.02 per view during the promotional period.
- Earn from Ad Views: $0.02 per ad view.
- Set Your Own Prices: Charge for live streams, movies, series, or subscriptions.
- Earn Tips: Fans can support you directly with tips.
- Earn from Gifts: Receive virtual gifts from fans that convert to revenue.
- Earn from Subscriptions: Charge viewers a recurring fee to access exclusive content.
- Earn from Movie Rentals: Rent out films for a fixed price per view.
- Earn from TV Series Rentals: Monetize episodic content by charging per series rental.
- Referral Bonuses: Receive $5 for every successful referral.
- Earn from Points: Gain points for interactions — 1,000 points equal $1.
For Viewers
- Earn from Watching Videos: $0.02 per video watched during the promotional period.
- Earn Engagement Points: Like, comment, share, and message to earn redeemable points.
What Can You Create on iBinge?
- Movies and TV Series: Share your cinematic creations and episodic content with fans.
- Music and Audio: Upload songs, albums, or spoken-word pieces.
- Reels and Stories: Engage your audience with quick, impactful updates.
- Short Videos and Vlogs: Share life updates or create engaging, bite-sized content.
- Podcasts and Blogs: Publish long-form content and reach your audience.
- Live Events: Stream sports, Q&A sessions, or performances.
- Cooking Shows, Tutorials, and More: Dive into niche markets or broad entertainment.
Earnings Potential
With iBinge, creators have endless opportunities to monetize their work. For example, a short video creator could earn $5,000 in a month with 150,000 video views ($3,000), 50,000 ad views ($1,000), tips from 100 fans ($500), 50 referrals ($250), and engagement points earned from interactions ($250). Add in subscription income, movie rentals, or live streams, and the earning potential only grows.
Why We Created iBinge
“iBinge is changing the way creators stream and get paid — no more starving artists. As a creator, I know the struggle of making content and not earning enough to survive. I couldn’t afford to wait years for views or followers to meet impossible milestones. I needed to get paid from the start, and so do countless other creators. We’re not just changing how content is created — we’re changing the future of how it’s consumed and valued." -Aaron L Williams
Download iBinge on the App Store or Google Play. Start creating, sharing, and earning today.
Online: https://ibinge.app/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ibinge.IBingn
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/ibinge/id6502881718
Media Contact:
Aaron L. Williams
Founder & Developer, iBinge
contact@ibinge.app
(225) 364-9992
Contact
iBingeContact
Aaron L Williams, Founder & Developer, iBinge
225-364-9992
https://ibinge.app/
Aaron L Williams, Founder & Developer, iBinge
225-364-9992
https://ibinge.app/
Categories