RhinoLeap Announces 10th Anniversary Season
Asheboro, NC, January 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RhinoLeap Productions has announced their four major productions for 2025, as well as the fourth season of their radio show, Crash Radio. During the pandemic, when theaters remained closed for over a year, RhinoLeap Productions began producing work in non-traditional spaces: a textile mill, a warehouse, a tennis court, etc. The performances continually sold out. Many of the people who came to those performances had never attended any of RhinoLeap’s previous productions. Some said it was because “they never felt invited" into traditional theaters - that they are too formal or exclusive. Other new attendees said they were drawn by the unique experience RhinoLeap’s "found spaces" offered - even if they had seen the plays before in other cities, they had never seen them presented in the ways RhinoLeap envisioned. In response to those perspectives, RhinoLeap continues to produce outside of actual theaters. In 2025, they will present in a newly renovated historic county courthouse, a garden at the Linbrook Heritage Estate, and on the campus of their local community college.
A Few Good Men, written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Shirley Serotsky, will run from March 1 through March 23. It will perform at the Historic Randolph County Courthouse located at 145 Worth St. in Asheboro, NC. Aaron Sorkin's groundbreaking debut play tells the story of a group of Naval lawyers assigned to defend two Marines in Guantanamo Bay when a member of their unit is found dead. Thirty years after being made into a much-loved film, this Broadway hit still crackles with impassioned arguments about loyalty, faith, and patriotism.
Much Ado About Nothing, written by William Shakespeare and directed by Jeremy Skidmore, will run from April 26 through May 18. It will perform at the Linbrook Heritage Estate located at 5297 Snyder Country Rd. in Trinity, NC. After years of war, an idyllic town is back in bloom and yearning for love. Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy is a celebration of passion, friendship, and wit. This one-of-a-kind immersive experience includes a picnic meal from The Table (just selected by Yelp as one of the top 100 restaurants in the country), beer brewed exclusively for the production by Four Saints Brewing Company (recently ranked in the top 20 breweries in the entire South by Southern Living Magazine), and a pre-show live concert featuring musicians from across North Carolina.
What the Constitution Means to Me, written by Heidi Schreck and directed by Kira Geiger, will run July 12 through 27. Performances will occur on the campus of Randolph Community College. Direct from Broadway, this boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the country. In this hilarious and hopeful new play, she resurrects her teenage self to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. Contains mature themes.
Grease, written by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey and directed by Gavan Pamer, will run September 27 through October 12. It will perform at the Sunset Theatre located at 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, NC. After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for her senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love? Grease celebrates Rydell High's class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory.
Crash Radiooccurs on the first Monday of each month, January through October. RhinoLeap records musicians performing in front of live audiences in a different venue every month. They then edit the recordings into episodes that air on WKXR 94.9FM every Monday at 6:15pm. 2025 is their fourth season.
Tickets to all productions are available at rhinoleap.com or in-person at the Brightside Gallery located at 170 Worth Street, Asheboro, NC.
Tickets to all RhinoLeap productions are free for all teenagers living in Randolph County. Just show up to any performance 30 minutes before showtime to get your free ticket on a first come, first served basis.
