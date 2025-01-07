Brandon Hair Joins Retirement Living Associates to Lead Operations - Third-Party Management Growth is Focus
Brandon Hair becomes VP of Operations for Retirement Living Associates. He will lead the effort to expand third-party management relationships.
Raleigh, NC, January 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Retirement Living Associates, Inc.(RLA) has appointed Brandon Hair to serve as Vice President of Operations, leading a team of professional executive directors at RLA’s managed senior living communities in NC and Florida. In addition to providing operational support to existing communities, Hair will be tasked with growing RLA’s third-party management services by implementing scalable systems that deliver on RLA’s mandate to serve the interests of residents, employees and owners/investors.
Hair stated, "The opportunity to step into this role at a firm that has been respected for forty years in this industry is truly an honor. Moreover, the chance to extend the reach of RLA through new third-party management relationships is what I am most excited about. RLA will be a great partner."
David Ammons, RLAs founder and president said of Hair’s appointment:
Brandon Hair has demonstrated throughout his career that rare combination of being able to lead and inspire others, while never forgetting that financial performance enables a business to continue to provide for those it serves. We could not be happier that Brandon has joined us in this exciting time of growth for RLA.
About Brandon Hair
Prior to joining RLA, Brandon Hair was the Executive Director at Springmoor Life Care Retirement Community in Raleigh, NC since June 2015. Before coming to Springmoor, he served as the executive director at the Clinton Presbyterian Community in Clinton, SC and at Countryside Village Retirement Community in Easley, SC. Brandon graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in Business Management and Hospitality. He then earned a master’s degree in healthcare administration from the Medical University of South Carolina.
About Retirement Living Associates, Inc.
Retirement Living Associates, Inc. has been an owner, developer and manager of senior living communities across all senior living and care market segments for four decades. It currently manages two entry-fee model continuing care retirement communities in Raleigh and Cary, NC and is co-developing an equity-model continuing care retirement community in Mills River, NC, near Asheville. RLA also manages three assisted living and memory care communities in the state of Florida. Previously the company managed communities in SC and Georgia.
Contact
Retirement Living Associates, Inc.Contact
David Coster
919-783-0735
rlainc.com
