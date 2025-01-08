Strata SFR Announces the Sale of New 159-Lot Residential Development in Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Strata SFR, a leading real estate brokerage specializing in investment properties and residential development, proudly announces its latest completed transaction: a 159-lot residential development located in the thriving Charlotte market. The transaction between private developer, BH Land and buyer, Red Cedar Homes, represents a significant step forward in meeting the region’s escalating demand for high-quality housing options tailored to both homeowners and investors.
Strategically situated in one of Charlotte’s fastest-growing corridors, this community will feature modern design principles and a variety of home options to suit diverse buyer needs. With Charlotte’s continued growth as a hub for commerce, education, and lifestyle, the project promises to provide a development that balances affordability, convenience, and long-term value.
Key Highlights of the Project:
• Total Lots: 159 thoughtfully designed Townhome lots.
• Location: Prime access to Charlotte’s business districts, schools, and recreational areas.
• Market Appeal: Ideal for build-for-rent investors, first-time buyers, and families seeking quality housing in a competitive market.
• Sustainability: Incorporating eco-friendly practices and green spaces to foster a community-focused lifestyle.
“This project reflects Strata SFR’s commitment to addressing the growing demand for quality housing in Charlotte while serving the needs of regional builders like Red Cedar and private developers like BH Land,” said Adam Stern, CEO of Strata SFR. "We are thrilled to support the success of builders and developers by connecting them with our expansive and ever-growing network, all dedicated to driving the city’s dynamic growth and prosperity."
As the region experiences rapid population growth, Strata SFR remains at the forefront of delivering innovative real estate solutions to builders, developers and Build For Rent operators. The company’s focus on connecting builders and investors with high-quality finished lot and pre-development lot opportunities and underscores its mission to provide reliable entry and exit points to their clients.
The development is slated to break ground in mid to late 2025 with sales and leasing opportunities anticipated to begin shortly thereafter.
For more information about this project or Strata SFR’s services for lot and investment sales, please visit www.stratasfr.com or contact Strata SFR.
About Strata SFR
Strata SFR is a premier real estate brokerage specializing in single-family residential investments, Build-For-Rent projects, and residential lot developments. With a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions and market insights, Strata SFR empowers clients to make strategic real estate decisions.
Contact
Adam Stern
914-906-5847
www.stratasfr.com
