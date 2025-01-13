Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology...The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
Poets Jazz House… a fierce band of spoken word artists featuring Gia Scott-Heron are spittin’ fire and blazin’ stages from the iconic collection of the Gia's legendary father Gil Scott-Heron.
New York, NY, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Celebrating Black History, Inner City Cultural Center II is proud to present Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology. The Winners of the International Fringe Encore Series Award runs February 3 to February 23, 2025 at the SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam Street, NYC 10013.
Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology is a theatrical reinterpretation that celebrates the legacy of Gil Scott-Heron and covers his influential work from 1970 to 2010. The icon’s daughter Gia Scott-Heron and the cast share stories, memories, poems and the songs of Gil Scott-Heron whose classic and timeless words addressed many of the social and political ills that are still prevalent in today’s society.
Gil Scott-Heron is considered the Godfather of Rap because his music reflects the turbulence, uncertainty and increasing pessimism of the times, with a satirical edge told in the tradition of oral poetry and storytelling.
The ensemble cast of Spoken Word Artists and Musicians include: Gia Scott-Heron; Conney Williams; Lorenzo Frank; Yawo Watts, Art.Us Mansoir; The Oracle and the creator of Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology, International Award-Winning Writer and Producer Tuesday Conner. Accompanied by Percussionist Victor Orlando. Under the direction of Phylliss Bailey Brooks.
For Tickets & Information on “Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology”
Email: iccc2inc@gmail.com Phone: 818-714-4242
Website: GilScottHeronBluesology.com
Tickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35583/production/1218258
Theatre: https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/
Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology is a theatrical reinterpretation that celebrates the legacy of Gil Scott-Heron and covers his influential work from 1970 to 2010. The icon’s daughter Gia Scott-Heron and the cast share stories, memories, poems and the songs of Gil Scott-Heron whose classic and timeless words addressed many of the social and political ills that are still prevalent in today’s society.
Gil Scott-Heron is considered the Godfather of Rap because his music reflects the turbulence, uncertainty and increasing pessimism of the times, with a satirical edge told in the tradition of oral poetry and storytelling.
The ensemble cast of Spoken Word Artists and Musicians include: Gia Scott-Heron; Conney Williams; Lorenzo Frank; Yawo Watts, Art.Us Mansoir; The Oracle and the creator of Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology, International Award-Winning Writer and Producer Tuesday Conner. Accompanied by Percussionist Victor Orlando. Under the direction of Phylliss Bailey Brooks.
For Tickets & Information on “Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology”
Email: iccc2inc@gmail.com Phone: 818-714-4242
Website: GilScottHeronBluesology.com
Tickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35583/production/1218258
Theatre: https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/
Contact
Inner City Cultural Center II, Inc.Contact
Tuesday Conner
818-714-4242
https://www.gilscottheronbluesology.com
https://www.tuesdayconner.org
Tuesday Conner
818-714-4242
https://www.gilscottheronbluesology.com
https://www.tuesdayconner.org
Categories