Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology...The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

New York, NY, January 13, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Celebrating Black History, Inner City Cultural Center II is proud to present Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology. The Winners of the International Fringe Encore Series Award runs February 3 to February 23, 2025 at the SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam Street, NYC 10013.Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology is a theatrical reinterpretation that celebrates the legacy of Gil Scott-Heron and covers his influential work from 1970 to 2010. The icon’s daughter Gia Scott-Heron and the cast share stories, memories, poems and the songs of Gil Scott-Heron whose classic and timeless words addressed many of the social and political ills that are still prevalent in today’s society.Gil Scott-Heron is considered the Godfather of Rap because his music reflects the turbulence, uncertainty and increasing pessimism of the times, with a satirical edge told in the tradition of oral poetry and storytelling.The ensemble cast of Spoken Word Artists and Musicians include: Gia Scott-Heron; Conney Williams; Lorenzo Frank; Yawo Watts, Art.Us Mansoir; The Oracle and the creator of Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology, International Award-Winning Writer and Producer Tuesday Conner. Accompanied by Percussionist Victor Orlando. Under the direction of Phylliss Bailey Brooks.For Tickets & Information on “Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology”Email: iccc2inc@gmail.com Phone: 818-714-4242Website: GilScottHeronBluesology.comTickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35583/production/1218258Theatre: https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/