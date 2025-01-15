Education and Medicine Unite: Leading Black Scholars Release Groundbreaking Work on Understanding and Healing Black Trauma

Dr. Carlian Dawson, Ed.D., and Dr. DaMond Holt, Ph.D., announce "Black Trauma: What Happens to Us!" - a groundbreaking book merging educational neuroscience and trauma-informed medical practices to address trauma in Black communities. Offering actionable strategies, the book emphasizes resilience and healing.