Education and Medicine Unite: Leading Black Scholars Release Groundbreaking Work on Understanding and Healing Black Trauma
Dr. Carlian Dawson, Ed.D., and Dr. DaMond Holt, Ph.D., announce "Black Trauma: What Happens to Us!" - a groundbreaking book merging educational neuroscience and trauma-informed medical practices to address trauma in Black communities. Offering actionable strategies, the book emphasizes resilience and healing.
Los Angeles, CA, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Carlian Dawson, Ed.D., and Dr. DaMond Holt, Ph.D., released their collaborative work "Black Trauma: What Happens to Us!" The book examined trauma through educational neuroscience and medical research, providing insights into healing within Black communities.
"Our communities needed more than awareness – we needed science-based solutions that acknowledged lived experiences while providing clear paths to healing," said Dr. Dawson, who spent four decades studying trauma-responsive education. "By combining educational and medical perspectives, we developed a framework for understanding and addressing trauma in Black communities."
Dr. Holt, founder of The Trauma Center of Hope & Integrative Health, noted, "This collaboration connected medical science with educational practice. Our research highlighted the strength and resilience within Black communities while offering practical strategies for healing."
Research Findings Included:
· Connections between educational neuroscience and trauma-informed medical practices
· Methods for developing trauma-resilient educational environments
· Applications of The Trauma Resilient School Model
· Analysis of trauma's impact on Black communities
· Evidence-based approaches for individual and collective healing
About the Authors: Dr. Carlian Dawson, Ed.D., focused on trauma education, developing methods to translate neuroscience research into practical strategies for educators and communities. Her research examined challenges faced by marginalized communities in educational settings.
Dr. DaMond Holt, Ph.D., a Certified Traumatologist and author, developed the Trauma Resilient School Model. His clinical work and research contributed to the understanding of trauma in Black communities.
The authors offered:
· Joint presentations
· Professional development workshops
· Campus-wide trauma-responsive training
· Student wellness seminars
· Faculty and staff development sessions
Dr. Dawson and Dr. Holt planned to work with Historically Black Colleges and Universities to share their research on trauma in educational settings.
Book Information:
Title: "Black Trauma: What Happens to Us!"
Release Date: 24.08.18
Publisher: Independently
ISBN: 979-8323139446
For booking information or media inquiries, please contact:
RoCoco Devereaux, Director of Communication
310.756.7756
rococo@knoxindusriesllc.com
