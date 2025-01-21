Sarna Technologies Selected by StoneX Group Inc. for Risk and Portfolio Margin Management Platform
Global financial services network to monitor and manage Portfolio Margin and RegT accounts using Sarna Technologies' cloud-based risk and margin solutions.
Chicago, IL, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sarna Technologies, a financial services software provider specializing in advanced risk monitoring, analytics, and management solutions across the securities and derivatives industry, has been selected by StoneX Group Inc., a diversified global brokerage and financial services firm, to support StoneX’s growth through technological innovation. By implementing Sana's Risk and Portfolio Margin solutions, StoneX will gain greater control and monitoring of intraday capital and credit exposure.
"Sarna Technologies is proud to be a trusted solutions provider to StoneX, and we are excited to support a company that consistently focuses on enhancing value and service to its customers," said Dominik Sarna, Founder & CEO of Sarna Technologies.
"With the successful implementation of Sarna’s Risk and Margin Solutions, we have enhanced our ability to monitor Portfolio Margin accounts, including real-time customizable directional and vol stress testing with flexible system alerts," added Joseph Doubek, Director of Professional Trading Risk at StoneX.
About Sarna Technologies LLC
Sarna Technologies specializes in risk monitoring and management solutions, empowering broker-dealers, professional traders, clearing firms, and exchanges to navigate today’s fast-paced markets with confidence. Our innovative technology provides transparency into intraday risks, including 0DTE options exposure, helping clients avoid costly intraday blind spots and adapt swiftly to regulatory rule changes. With decades of combined expertise in developing advanced solutions for the securities and derivatives industry, Team Sarna delivers cutting-edge margin and buying power tools, including Portfolio Margin, to optimize trading efficiency and compliance. Stay ahead with Sarna Technologies. For more information, visit www.sarna.io.
About StoneX Group Inc.
StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product, and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments, and improve their business performance. A Fortune 500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its approximately 4,500 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.
Doug Miles
312-970-0594
https://sarna.io
