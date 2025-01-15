Skylark Brings Shabu-Yo to Illinois: Savor Japanese Wagyu Hot Pot in Schaumburg, Naperville, and Vernon Hills

Skylark Brings Shabu-Yo to Illinois: Enjoy all-you-can-eat Wagyu Shabu-Shabu in Schaumburg and Naperville, with a new Vernon Hills location opening in fall 2025. Shabu-Yo offers a unique dining experience featuring premium Wagyu beef, fresh vegetables, and customizable sauces, bringing authentic Japanese hot pot dining to the Chicagoland area.